Time travel debugging in Spritely Goblins, previewed through Terminal Phase
Okay, by now pretty much everyone is probably sick of hearing about Terminal Phase. Terminal Phase this, and Terminal Phase that! Weren't you getting back to other hacking on Spritely Goblins, Chris? And in fact I am, I just decided it was a good idea to demo one of the things that makes Goblins interesting.
What you're seeing above is from the experimental tt-debugger branch of Terminal Phase (not committed yet because it's a proof-of-concept, and not as clean as I'd like it to be, and also you need the "dev" branch of Goblins currently). When the user presses the "t" key, they are presented with a menu by which they can travel backwards and forwards in time. The player can select a previous state of the game from every two seconds and switch to that.
-
In the puzzler TaniNani, you move level tiles instead of a character and it's very sweet
Spread the tiles, swap them around and get your little friends to find each other in the sweet puzzle game TaniNani out now with Linux support. Note: Key provided by the developer.
I won't leave you hanging for my thoughts on this one, I absolutely love it. The characters are adorable when they meet, the game is super easy to get into and there's no stress with it. Go at your own pace, figure it out and try as many times as you like without repercussions. TaniNani is a perfectly example of a good casual puzzle game that's enjoyable to play through.
-
Need a new game? There's big sales on Steam and Humble (plus a free Crusader Kings II DLC)
I can't think why you might need a new Linux game right now but there's plenty of huge sales going on if you're interested in a new and fun experience.
Valve have today launched their Lunar New Year Sale, as expected. Absolutely masses of great games going for ridiculous prices.
On Steam, Paradox are also giving away the Sons of Abraham expansion for Crusader Kings II until January 27. Since Crusader Kings II itself is now free, stocking up on some other freebies is great to keep you going until Crusader Kings III releases.
-
Psyonix are ending support for Rocket League on both Linux and macOS
Sad news today Linux gamers, Psyonix emailed us directly to make sure we saw the news that they're officially ending support of Rocket League on Linux and macOS.
-
Rocket League is Dropping Support for Linux
Rocket League is dropping official support for Linux and macOS. Psyonix shared the news in a short statement posted on their website.
-
Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York released for Linux
Draw Distance today released Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, a very stylish Visual Novel set in the universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition. Good to see it happen, after the confusion we were left with at the Windows version release.
-
