Have you ever installed an application on a computer, a smartphone or your favourite smart device? Can you trust that it does its job instead of doing the opposite of what it displays on screen or, worse, compromise your data and your private life?

How can you know? You might think “Let’s use free and open source software!” The bad news: it’s far, very far from being enough.

This is a hard and yet very real problem that hits our everyday life constantly. Consider this: the digital pictures of our loved ones, banking operations, the (political?) news feed that we read, our contacts and the communication with our friends and colleagues; all of it happens through applications.

How can we protect ourselves from deceit? How can we guarantee trust in the machines that we use?

First, we need to understand how applications are made.