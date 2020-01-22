GNU Guix and HyperbolaBSD
-
Why GNU Guix matters
Have you ever installed an application on a computer, a smartphone or your favourite smart device? Can you trust that it does its job instead of doing the opposite of what it displays on screen or, worse, compromise your data and your private life?
How can you know? You might think “Let’s use free and open source software!” The bad news: it’s far, very far from being enough.
This is a hard and yet very real problem that hits our everyday life constantly. Consider this: the digital pictures of our loved ones, banking operations, the (political?) news feed that we read, our contacts and the communication with our friends and colleagues; all of it happens through applications.
How can we protect ourselves from deceit? How can we guarantee trust in the machines that we use?
First, we need to understand how applications are made.
-
[Old] Announcing HyperbolaBSD Roadmap
Due to the Linux kernel rapidly proceeding down an unstable path, we are planning on implementing a completely new OS derived from several BSD implementations.
This was not an easy decision to make, but we wish to use our time and resources to create a viable alternative to the current operating system trends which are actively seeking to undermine user choice and freedom.
This will not be a "distro", but a hard fork of the OpenBSD kernel and userspace including new code written under GPLv3 and LGPLv3 to replace GPL-incompatible parts and non-free ones.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 929 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Open-spec SBC serves up 4k camera-oriented Allwinner V536 SoC
The open-spec “Lindenis V536” SBC runs Linux on the Cortex-A7-based Allwinner V536, a 4k camera-oriented SoC with integrated ISP and VPU. The 130 x 85mm SBC design is built in an SoM plus baseboard configuration. Lindenis Tech Ltd., a Shenzhen, China startup staffed by former Allwinner employees, has released the Lindenis V536, an open spec, single board computer based on Allwinner’s V536 4k mobile camera SoC. In August 2018, we covered a previous camera-oriented SBC from Lindenis, the Lindenis V5 based on the Allwinner’s V5 SoC. It’s only natural that the company would now follow up with this new open-spec 130 x 85mm SBC based on Allwinner’s new V536 SoC. The V536 SoC is a high-performance, low-power mobile camera SoC developed for the new generation of intelligent driving recorders. The Lindenis V536 board supports Linux-4.9 and its homegrown Lindenis Video OS.
7 Best Free Web-Based Git Clients
Git is an open source distributed version control system which was originally designed by Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, in 2005 for Linux kernel development. This control system is widely used by the open source community, handling small to extremely large projects with an emphasis on speed and efficiency, but maintaining flexibility, scalability, and guaranteeing data integrity. Git is one of a number of open source revision control systems available for Linux. Other popular tools in this field include Subversion, Bazaar, Mercurial, Monotone, CVS, and SVN. However, Git is frequently regarded by many developers to be the finest version control tool available.
Recent comments
3 hours 51 min ago
4 hours 12 min ago
4 hours 17 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
8 hours 21 min ago
10 hours 32 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 26 min ago
1 day 3 min ago