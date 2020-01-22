Security Leftovers Design Weaknesses Expose Industrial Systems to Damaging Attacks [iophk: Windows TCO] On the 10,000 industrial endpoints it has analyzed, PAS discovered a total of more than 380,000 known vulnerabilities, a majority impacting software made by Microsoft. However, the company found not only typical vulnerabilities that can be patched with a software or firmware update, but also weaknesses introduced by the existence of legitimate features and functionality that can be abused for malicious purposes.

GMP don't know exactly what crimes were committed in the second half of 2019 - because of its computer system The force’s new computer system, which prompted a flood of frustrated whistleblowers to come forward over the summer, is preventing GMP from providing the government with up-to-date crime figures

250 million Microsoft customer service records briefly exposed online: report Consumer research group Comparitech found that records of conversations between Microsoft support employees and customers around the world spanning 14 years, from 2005 through the end of 2019, were left exposed on five separate servers between Dec. 28 and 29. This information was accessible during that time to anyone with a web browser, and included customer email addresses, locations, IP addresses, case numbers and confidential internal notes on cases.

Looking for silver linings in the CVE-2020-0601 crypto vulnerability The scene stealer in January’s Patch Tuesday updates from Microsoft was CVE-2020-0601, a very serious vulnerability in the crypt32.dll library used by more recent versions of Windows. The flaw, which also goes by the names Chain of Fools and Curveball, allows an attacker to fool Windows into believing that malicious software and websites have been digitally vouched for by one of the root certificate authorities that Windows trusts (including Microsoft itself). An attacker could exploit the flaw to disguise malware as legitimate – Microsoft-approved – software, to conduct silent Man-in-the-Middle attacks or to create more realistic phishing websites.

Critical MDhex Vulnerabilities Shake the Healthcare Sector Critical vulnerabilities have been discovered in popular medical devices from GE Healthcare that could allow attackers to alter the way they function or render them unusable. A set of six security flaws, they have been collectively named MDhex. Five of them received the highest severity rating on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System, 10 out of 10.

Investigating a Backdoor.SH.SHELLBOT.AA Infection Surprisingly, it's not obfuscated beyond the initial packing. I've made it available here, albeit with anything that could identify the botmaster redacted.3 I believe the language here is Portuguese. The code disguises itself by setting argv to "rsync" and forking into the background. It then connects to an IRC C&C server and waits for commands.