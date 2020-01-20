GNU Guix: Guile 3 & Guix
Most users interact with Guix through its command-line interface, and we work hard to make it as approachable as possible. As any user quickly notices, Guix uses the Scheme programming language uniformly for its configuration—from channels to manifests and operating systems—and anyone who starts packaging software knows that package definitions are in fact Scheme code as well.
This is a significant departure from many other, and in particular from Nix. While Nix defines several domain-specific languages (DSLs) for these aspects—the Nix language but also specific configuration languages—Guix chooses Scheme as the single language for all this, together with the definition of high-level embedded domain-specific languages (EDSLs).
It goes beyond that: in Guix System, all the things traditionally implemented in C or as a set of Perl or shell scripts are implemented in Scheme. That includes the init system, package builds, the initial RAM disk (initrd), system tests, and more. Because this leads to several layers of Scheme code, executed at different points in time, Guix includes a code staging mechanism built upon the nice properties of Scheme.
Why do that? The arguments, right from the start, were twofold: using a general-purpose language allows us to benefit from its implementation tooling, and having interfaces for “everything” in Scheme makes it easy for users to navigate their distro or OS code and to reuse code to build new features or applications. Guix developers benefit from the ease of code reuse every day; demonstrative examples include the use of Guix container facilities in the init system, the development of many tools providing facilities around packages, the implementation of additional user interfaces, and work on applications that use Guix as a library such as the Guix Workflow Language and Guix-Jupyter.
As for the benefits of the host general-purpose language, these are rather obvious: Guix developers benefit from an expressive language, an optimizing compiler, a debugger, a powerful read-eval-print loop (REPL), an interactive development environment, and all sorts of libraries. Moving to Guile 3 should add to that better performance, essentially for free. To be comprehensive, Guile 3 may well come with a set of brand new bugs too, but so far we seem to be doing OK!
