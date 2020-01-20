Language Selection

Librem 5 phone hands-on—Open source phone shows the cost of being different

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 24th of January 2020 05:46:05 PM Filed under
Linux
OSS
Reviews

From a distance, this Chestnut model isn't terrible. It's a solid-feeling, plastic-backed smartphone with an old-school smartphone design thanks probably to the peel-off plastic back and the absolute brick of a body. Look closer and you'll see that the Librem 5 does not have the usual fit and finish from a seasoned Chinese smartphone builder, though, and there's no shortage of nits to pick. There are uneven glue blobs that have squished out from around the display. The earpiece speaker has some of the display glue on it. The front camera is off-center, and there is uneven, visible glue around that, too. One section of the removable back doesn't connect to the case correctly, so the seam is uneven.

The most frustrating part of the Librem 5 right now is easily the power management, which isn't nearly complete. The phone is dead nearly all the time, because so many basic charging features we normally take for granted don't work. First, the phone doesn't seem like it has any kind of idle power mode. It is hot from the minute you power on until the battery dies, even with the screen off. You can't leave the phone on the charger overnight to charge it—you'll wake up to a dead phone. I think what is happening is that there's no trickle charge, so the phone charges to full, then stops charging, then the battery dies.

Librem 5 Chestnut Hardware Changes

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 24th of January 2020 05:49:40 PM.

  • Librem 5 Chestnut Hardware Changes

    Phones in the Chestnut batch have the following improvements over the Birch batch:

    The red LED always indicates the charging state, even when the phone is off. Birch devices only showed the charging stage while on.

    We fixed an issue where the TPS65982 was not entering its APP mode when VBUS was presented before the PMIC’s BUCK6 VDD_3V3 rail. This means that rapid charging now occurs regardless of whether the TPS65982 is first powered via USB or via the battery – power delivery rapid charging always works!

    The microSD card is now read-write.

    The USB 2.0 D+/D- is now routed directly to the USB-C receptacle so it does not rely on the TPS65982 entering its APP mode to use the data interface. This prevents an extremely unlikely brick situation (only possible on Birch if done deliberately).

    Improved the WWAN kill switch inrush current such that using a PLS8 M.2 module would not cause the device to reset if you flip the switch off and back on.

The 20 Best Mate Themes for Linux System in 2020

Linux is the most popular open-source UNIX like an operating system. It is well known because of its lightweight. Unlike other OS, it can be used in a wide range of hardware devices that include PCs, laptops, netbooks, mobile, tablet, video game consoles, servers, and even in supercomputers. Mate is a desktop environment that comes with extensive features, while all the primary metaphors of Linux distribution remain the same. It comes with a lot of Linux compatible applications and can be considered as the continuation of the GENOME 2 project. It has already replaced the traditional GNOME shell. There are several powerful mate themes available out there that can help you to make your Mate desktop more clean, modern, and eye-catching as well. Read more

today's howtos

SUSE/OpenSUSE Reports on YaST and Tumbleweed Development

  • Highlights of YaST Development Sprint 92

    Until now, the Partitioner landing screen has been useful to have a big picture of the devices in your system and as a shortcut to jump directly to the device page just with a double click over it. But, do you know what? From yast-storage-ng 4.2.74 on you can work directly with devices from that screen similar as you already do in the more specific pages, through the contextual actions added below the devices list. That means, for example, no more jumps to Hard Disks just to add a new partition nor resize an existing one. [...] We got some bug reports about how installation progress reporting works and while we were touching it, we also added a few smaller improvements to the code. The first change is that nowadays installing from multiple discs almost never happens but still there was always a “Medium 1” column which did not make much sense. So we removed the column and if there is a multi-media source, it will be appended to the name if needed. The second visible change is a new Unicode character ⌛ (hourglass) during the initial phase of RPM installation until the remaining time can be estimated. The third change is that now the maximum time is always capped at 2 hours, so even if there are multiple sources and some of them took more then two hours, it always show just “>2:00:00” and even in total it is capped, so it can no longer show something like “>6:00:00”. The fourth one is that now you can read the release notes without disturbances. Previously you would get switched to the package log tab after each package finished its installation. Now it will redraw only when you go back from the release notes screen. The fifth one is a fix for showing the remaining packages, where it is shown only for the active source and not for all. So now it shows remaining packages for all repositories. And last but not least we do a bunch of refactoring, code quality improvements and also adding automatic unit tests to reduce regressions in the future.

  • Dominique Leuenberger: openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/04

    Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers, During week #4, we have released five snapshots. And this, despite having discarded two snapshots for QA issues. openQA saved our users from crashing chromium inside a KDE/Wayland session for example. The five snapshots released were 0116, 0117, 0118, 0121 and 0122.

Security Leftovers

  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (git and python-apt), Oracle (openslp), Red Hat (chromium-browser and ghostscript), SUSE (samba, slurm, and tomcat), and Ubuntu (clamav, gnutls28, and python-apt).

  • Why Networking Monitoring Tools are Important and How to Pick One?

    In today’s world, a business has to have a strong online presence to build a brand and to stay connected with the target demographic. To achieve that, it’s critical that your online network is protected against common cyber-attacks and hacking attempts so that there is minimal downtime. Network monitoring allows you to bolster your business network and also to make the most of your resources.

  • There are no root causes

    At the if statement, the CPU uses past measurements to make a prediction about which branch might be taken, and it then begins to execute that path, even though ‘x > y’ has not been executed or completed yet! At this point x or y may not have even finished being computed yet! Let’s assume for now our branch predictor thinks that ‘x > y’ is false, so we’ll start to execute the “return false” or any other content in that branch. Now the instructions ahead catch up, and we resolve “did we really predict correctly?”. If we did, great! We have been able to advance the program state asynchronously even without knowing the answer until we get there. If not, ohh nooo. We have to unwind what we were doing, clear some of the pipeline and try to do the correct branch. Of course this has an impact on timing of the program. Some people found you could write a program to manipulate this predictor and using specific addresses and content, they could use these timing variations to “access memory” they are not allowed to by letting the specualative executor contribute to code they are not allowed to access before the unroll occurs. They could time this, and retrieve the memory contents from areas they are not allowed to access, breaking isolation. [...] Our computers are still asynchronous, and contain many out-of-order parts. It’s hard to believe we have “found” every method of exploiting this. Indeed in the last year many more ways to bypass hardware isolation due to our systems async nature have been found.

