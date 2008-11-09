Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
-
Which cloud strategy is right for your business in 2020?
At Red Hat, we’re constantly receiving useful industry insights from our customers when speaking to them about their current priorities and issues. Our recent Global Customer Tech Outlook study revealed that many organisations don’t know what cloud strategy to put in place, with 17% stating that this was something they were still working on. A further 12% had not yet developed any plans at all for their cloud strategy in 2020.
-
Editing, debugging, and GitHub in Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces 2
In a previous article, I showed how to get Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces 2.0 (CRW) up and running with a workspace available for use. This time, we will go through the edit-debug-push (to GitHub) cycle. This walk-through will simulate a real-life development effort.
To start, you’ll need to fork a GitHub repository. The Quote Of The Day repo contains a microservice written in Go that we’ll use for this article. Don’t worry if you’ve never worked with Go. This is a simple program and we’ll only change one line of code.
After you fork the repo, make note of (or copy) your fork’s URL. We’ll be using that information in a moment.
-
Apache Camel K development inside Eclipse Che: Iteration 1
The Eclipse Che 7.6.0 release provides a new stack for Apache Camel K integration development. This release is the first iteration to give a preview of what is possible. If you like what you see, shout it out, and more will surely come.
This article details how to test this release on a local instance deployed on minikube. The difference with a hosted instance is that we avoid the prerequisites involving Camel K installation in the cluster and specific rights for the user.
-
OpenShift 4.3: Spoofing a User
Imagine you’re a cluster administrator managing a huge number of users. A user reaches out to you with a problem: “My console is broken.” There’s seemingly an infinite number of possible explanations for why this user can’t access the console. However, you can’t see their system and they have difficulty explaining what the console is doing. The Red Hat OpenShift team recently met with a university customer whose admins frequently run into this scenario. Luckily, OpenShift 4.3’s web console UI addresses this exact problem. New to 4.3, we’ve introduced the ability to spoof users and groups.
-
IBM partners with will.i.am's AI startup at Davos
will.i.am's tech company, I.AM+, and IBM have created a global partnership to ensure enterprise-level security for customer data as artificial intelligence (AI) adoption pushes further into the mainstream.
Human-like conversational experiences are at the forefront of I.AM's Omega AI platform, and speed and security are priorities for its worldwide customers, according to the company.
-
Istio 1.4 improves user experience and simplifies managing clusters
At the end of 2019, Istio announced its fourth consecutive quarterly release for the year, Istio 1.4. The release focuses on improving user experience and making it simpler for operators to manage their clusters. Added features and improvements include the new Istio operator, v1beta1 authorization policy, automatic mutual Transport Layer Security (TLS) support, and updates to istioctl, as shown in the following graphic:
Timeline from Istio 1.1 to 1.4
The following sections describe the highlights, and give you opportunities to walk through some examples. To learn the details about Istio 1.4, see the community release notes and the Istio documentation. As of today, the 1.4 release has three patch releases – 1.4.1, 1.4.2 and 1.4.3. These patches include bug fixes, improvements, and security updates. Also, check out Dan Berg’s 6-minute presentation video from serviceMeshCon: Dramatic UX Improvement and Analytics-driven Canary Deployment with Istio (1118-RM06-06.mp4), which gives a quick recap of the Istio 1.4 release.
-
Open Innovation Stories: Tamar Eilam and how Istio become a microservices rallying point
With microservices, the name says it all. These bite-size software services have fundamentally changed the way software is developed by breaking large applications into smaller pieces. However, with that sometimes comes complexity. This is where Istio, a services mesh for tying together microservices and applications, helps.
Istio can be traced back to the early 2010s. Before then, software development and IT operations were separate workstreams that could drag on for 18 months for a single project. But around 2010, they became intertwined, marking the beginning of the DevOps movement. This disconnect between workstreams was a challenge that Tamar Eilam, an IBM Fellow of Cloud and DevOps with IBM Research, was familiar with, and she watched this and another fast-growing industry trend—migration to the cloud—with great interest.
“That As-a-Service model provided an opportunity to learn much quicker what your users want because you’re observing what they’re doing,” Tamar says. “And you continue to evolve your service, not every six months, but on a daily basis.”
Tamar joined IBM’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, N.Y., in 2000, following a Ph.D. program in computer science at Technion in her native Israel. She hadn’t been in her job for long before she began to notice a vexing problem: a widening communications gap between developers and operators. Developers didn’t always understand operational concerns, while operators often had a blind spot when it came to applications.
To break down these barriers, Tamar devised a language she called “patterns of expertise,” a unifying set of best practices that allowed for more efficient management of applications. It gave rise to a suite of IBM computing processes, and in 2014, she was named an IBM Fellow, the highest honor for the company’s scientists and engineers.
-
How to protect your data, applications, cryptography and OS – 100% of the time
Businesses looking to maximise the security, reliability, efficiency and performance of their essential, mission-critical applications are recognising the mainframe as a robust platform for a variety of workload types.
With Ubuntu on IBM Z and LinuxONE, enhanced security features, pervasive encryption and cryptographic support are leveraged by any workload that must stand up to the most stringent compliance and regulatory standards and certifications.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 929 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
The 20 Best Mate Themes for Linux System in 2020
Linux is the most popular open-source UNIX like an operating system. It is well known because of its lightweight. Unlike other OS, it can be used in a wide range of hardware devices that include PCs, laptops, netbooks, mobile, tablet, video game consoles, servers, and even in supercomputers. Mate is a desktop environment that comes with extensive features, while all the primary metaphors of Linux distribution remain the same. It comes with a lot of Linux compatible applications and can be considered as the continuation of the GENOME 2 project. It has already replaced the traditional GNOME shell. There are several powerful mate themes available out there that can help you to make your Mate desktop more clean, modern, and eye-catching as well.
today's howtos
SUSE/OpenSUSE Reports on YaST and Tumbleweed Development
Recent comments
4 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 55 min ago
5 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 10 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
5 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
6 hours 6 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago