In addition to the AMD RadeonSI Gallium3D driver's on-disk shader cache and in-memory shader cache there is now a "live shader cache" to help with deduplication of compiled shader objects. AMD's Marek Olšák landed this live shader cache on Friday. The introduction of this new caching level stems from the behavior of when games concert separate D3D shaders into linked GLSL shaders, the same vertex shader is often used with many different fragment shaders. In introducing this live shader cache of the compiled shader objects, for affected titles there should now be fewer resident shaders and fewer shader state changes.

Patches written two months ago for Intel's ANV open-source Vulkan driver have now been merged ahead of the imminent Mesa 20.0 feature freeze and branching. The work worth mentioning is allowing HiZ in read-only depth layouts. "These layouts don't mean "sampled" they mean the same thing as DEPTH_STENCIL_OPTIMAL only the client promises to not write the depth or stencil buffer as indicated. Since HiZ depth testing is much faster than non-HiZ depth testing, we really don't want to disable HiZ for these."

The release candidate of OPNsense 20.1 is available this weekend, the FreeBSD/HardenedBSD-based networking/firewall OS that forked from pfSense now a half-decade ago. The OPNsense 20.1 release has been working on a variety of security improvements, VXLAN device support, working on the transition to a fully plug-able device infrastructure, plug-in updates, and many other changes. Original message:

Programming: Perl/Raku, Python and More Perl / Raku GPW2020 - Keynote, accepted talks and extension of the submission deadline We are really happy to announce that Curtis “Ovid” Poe will present a keynote at the 22nd Perl/Raku workshop in March in Erlangen! Curtis runs Tau Station and is a long time contributor to the workshop. The list of accepted talks has grown, with varied topics from “Progressing from Humans to Developers”, “A new Lisp, in Perl” and “Querying the Etherum Blockchain Nodes with Raku”. All accepted talks are listed here . Since we still have some slots free for talks, we have extended the deadline for talk submission to the 3rd February 2020. If you have a topic you want to present, please submit your talk .

Announcing MooX::Pression Kind of like Moops but with less hacky parsing.

Paws L (A little party planned) Well it looks like a wrap for PAWS XML as the last thing I am working on is getting the test suite to pass Python Release 1.1.0 of python-sql We are proud to announce the release of the version 1.1.0 of python-sql. python-sql is a library to write SQL queries in a pythonic way. It is mainly developed for Tryton but it has no external dependencies and is agnostic to any framework or SQL database.

Talk Python to Me: #248 Climate change and your Python code The most critical issue of our time is climate change. Yet, when you think about our carbon impact in the software industry, what comes to mind? Business travel? Commuting to the office so you don't miss filing that TPS report? Yeah, those are bad. But data centers, servers, and our apps consume a substantial portion of the total energy used by modern humans. In this episode, you'll meet Chris Adams. He has been advocating for a greener software environment and has concrete advice to make your Python program more climate-friendly.

Python 3 Functions - Learn Python Programming Tutorial What is a function? A function is a block of code used to perform a specific task. It can be a collection of many tasks strung together to perform a single task. It is a block of code which can be re-used elsewhere inside a Software application, helping to build the application, brick by brick, function by function. Python programming language provides the capabilities to build software applications using functions. Through using Python you can build your own functions or use the Python 3 standard library which contains pre-written functions. These functions can help you build your software faster without the reliance on having to build everything from scratch. Misc. RcppArmadillo 0.9.800.4.0 Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 680 other packages on CRAN. A second small Armadillo bugfix upstream update 9.800.4 came out yesterday for the 9.800.* series, following a similar bugfix release 9.800.3 in December. This time just one file was changed (see below).

What 2020 brings for the developer, and more industry trends As part of my role as a senior product marketing manager at an enterprise software company with an open source development model, I publish a regular update about open source community, market, and industry trends for product marketers, managers, and other influencers. Here are five of my and their favorite articles from that update.

Anybody can write good bash (with a little effort) A gentle admonishment to accept that shell scripts will appear in your codebases and to lean heavily on automated tools, modern features, safety rails, and best practices whenever possible.