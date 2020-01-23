Easy Librem 5 App Development: Flashlight
In my first post on easy application development on the Librem 5 I discussed how to turn a simple shell script that takes a screenshot into a full graphical app with only a few extra lines of code. In this post I will follow up with an even simpler application that took about twenty minutes to write with much of that time involved in reading documentation.
My Bright Idea
The interesting thing about smart phones is how many other devices they have replaced beyond a regular phone. For instance, there used to be a market for small, pocket-sized digital cameras, but now many people just use the cameras on their smart phones. While some people still do keep a pocket flashlight with them, many people just use the light on their smart phone.
I realized that a flashlight app would be another great way to showcase just how easy it is to develop applications for the Librem 5. As applications go the requirements are pretty simple: you need a button to turn on the light, a button to turn off the light, and a button to close the app.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 658 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Proprietary Software and DRM
OPNsense 20.1-RC1 Released For Popular BSD-Based Firewall / Routing OS
The release candidate of OPNsense 20.1 is available this weekend, the FreeBSD/HardenedBSD-based networking/firewall OS that forked from pfSense now a half-decade ago. The OPNsense 20.1 release has been working on a variety of security improvements, VXLAN device support, working on the transition to a fully plug-able device infrastructure, plug-in updates, and many other changes. Original message:
Mesa 20.0 Work by Intel and AMD
Programming: Perl/Raku, Python and More
Perl / Raku
Python
Misc.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
53 min 54 sec ago
4 hours 56 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
19 hours 22 min ago
19 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 58 min ago
19 hours 59 min ago
20 hours 8 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago