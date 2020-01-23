Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux
DISRUPT 2020: IGEL's Linux OS Is An Azure Windows Virtual Desktop 'Game Changer'
What was your first Raspberry Pi project?
Quick and simple blog post today: what was your first Raspberry Pi project? Or, if you’ve yet to enter the world of Raspberry Pi ownership, what would you like to do with your Raspberry Pi once you get one?
NEXCOM In-vehicle Computers Enable 24/7 Monitoring of Trains, Buses, and Trucks
SD & microSD Memory Cards - the World's First Choice in Memory Cards - 20 Years of Innovation
The SD Association (SDA) is celebrating its 20^th Anniversary after launching 20 years ago with a mission to reinvent the memory card and make life easier for consumers and businesses everywhere. Throughout the years, SD memory cards evolved, expanded capabilities and became the number one card of choice. Today, these cards play a critical role in a variety of devices and uses unimagined 20 years ago.
Twenty years ago, the memory card marketplace was a confusing mix of about a half-dozen, mostly proprietary card options incompatible with each other and lacked interoperability across different devices. SD was created to become a technology standard to meet growing consumer electronic demand and continue to foster a robust ecosystem for collaborations and growth among all device manufacturers. The founders of the SDA were Matsushita, now Panasonic, SanDisk Corporation, now owned by Western Digital, and Toshiba Corporation, whose memory division was spun off as KIOXIA Corporation.
Security Leftovers: BlueTooth, Spectre/Meltdown and Huawei Disputes
today's howtos
Easy Librem 5 App Development: Flashlight
In my first post on easy application development on the Librem 5 I discussed how to turn a simple shell script that takes a screenshot into a full graphical app with only a few extra lines of code. In this post I will follow up with an even simpler application that took about twenty minutes to write with much of that time involved in reading documentation. My Bright Idea The interesting thing about smart phones is how many other devices they have replaced beyond a regular phone. For instance, there used to be a market for small, pocket-sized digital cameras, but now many people just use the cameras on their smart phones. While some people still do keep a pocket flashlight with them, many people just use the light on their smart phone. I realized that a flashlight app would be another great way to showcase just how easy it is to develop applications for the Librem 5. As applications go the requirements are pretty simple: you need a button to turn on the light, a button to turn off the light, and a button to close the app.
