Android Leftovers
-
Google is de-cluttering Featured Snippets in search results
-
Google I/O 2020 Scheduled for May 12-14: Android 11, Pixel 4a and More
-
WhatsApp will stop working on millions of iPhones and Android smartphones next week
-
PSA: Don't update Twitter for Android right now; app crashing constantly
-
Android alternatives that tried and failed over the last decade
-
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
-
5 best photo resizer apps for Android
-
15 new and notable Android apps from the last three weeks including GesturePlus, Microsoft Launcher Preview, and GitHub (1/4/20 - 1/25/20)
-
5 things I’d change about OnePlus’ OxygenOS Android skin
-
9 more LG phones are getting Android 10 this year
-
Galaxy M40 Android 10 release nears as it picks up key certification
-
LG G8 ThinQ on Verizon now receiving stable Android 10 update
-
Poco F1 Android 10 update optimizes gaming performance of PUBG & other games
-
Chrome for Android Will Now Show Favicons of URLs in the Omnibox, As On Chrome for Desktop
-
Chrome ‘Tap to Search’ on Android picks up Material Theme tweaks
-
Chrome Canary for Android gets Google Assistant
-
This next iPhone 5G magical feature is “nearby” Android and Samsung, too
-
Android Circuit: Shock Galaxy S20 Change, Huawei Replaces Google Maps, OnePlus 8 Pro’s New Camera
-
Pop quiz: Which Android launcher is this?
-
Take 3D photos on your iPhone or Android phone with this app
-
The best free and open-source alternatives to Google Drive on
-
How to free up space on Android device using Google Photos: Know steps
-
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals one big change coming to new Android phone
-
Security Leftovers: BlueTooth, Spectre/Meltdown and Huawei Disputes
today's howtos
Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux
Easy Librem 5 App Development: Flashlight
In my first post on easy application development on the Librem 5 I discussed how to turn a simple shell script that takes a screenshot into a full graphical app with only a few extra lines of code. In this post I will follow up with an even simpler application that took about twenty minutes to write with much of that time involved in reading documentation. My Bright Idea The interesting thing about smart phones is how many other devices they have replaced beyond a regular phone. For instance, there used to be a market for small, pocket-sized digital cameras, but now many people just use the cameras on their smart phones. While some people still do keep a pocket flashlight with them, many people just use the light on their smart phone. I realized that a flashlight app would be another great way to showcase just how easy it is to develop applications for the Librem 5. As applications go the requirements are pretty simple: you need a button to turn on the light, a button to turn off the light, and a button to close the app.
