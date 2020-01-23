Today in Techrights
- Nothing Has Truly Changed Since Netscape and Antitrust
- When EPO Press Coverage Boils Down to Lobbying, Press Releases, EPO Lies, and Bribery
- Passion of the Microsoft
- When the Monopolists and the Patent Litigation Industry Hijack the News They Control the Narrative
- The Linux Kernel is No Longer Free Software?
- Sometimes Proprietary Software is Proprietary (Secret) Simply Because It is Not Good and Obfuscation Helps Hide Just How Ugly It Is
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, January 24, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, January 23, 2020
- Links 25/1/2020: OPNsense 20.1 RC1 and DXVK 1.5.2
- Links 24/1/2020: GNU/Linux in Russia and More New Openings
- Links 23/1/2020: Qubes OS 4.0.3, EasyOS 2.2.5, GhostBSD 20.01
Security Leftovers: BlueTooth, Spectre/Meltdown and Huawei Disputes
today's howtos
Devices/Embedded With GNU/Linux
Easy Librem 5 App Development: Flashlight
In my first post on easy application development on the Librem 5 I discussed how to turn a simple shell script that takes a screenshot into a full graphical app with only a few extra lines of code. In this post I will follow up with an even simpler application that took about twenty minutes to write with much of that time involved in reading documentation. My Bright Idea The interesting thing about smart phones is how many other devices they have replaced beyond a regular phone. For instance, there used to be a market for small, pocket-sized digital cameras, but now many people just use the cameras on their smart phones. While some people still do keep a pocket flashlight with them, many people just use the light on their smart phone. I realized that a flashlight app would be another great way to showcase just how easy it is to develop applications for the Librem 5. As applications go the requirements are pretty simple: you need a button to turn on the light, a button to turn off the light, and a button to close the app.
