Filed under
HowTos
6 Customized Linux Desktops to Inspire You

Linux is, without a doubt, the most customizable OS on the planet. Unlike the alternatives, where you can customize the desktop experience with a wallpaper and maybe a set of icons on Linux, you can replace the whole desktop environment if it doesn’t look and function as you’d like. That’s why, as you’ll see, the following desktops use different desktop environments on various distributions. They’re equipped with different apps, wallpapers, icons, and docks. Each looks radically different, tailor-made for their owners, who truly made them their personal desktop. The common factor between them? They all look fantastic and can act as an inspiration, nudging you to replicate them or go on your own adventure to construct your own original desktop, unlike any other. Read more

5 Reasons Why Would You Want to Use Manjaro Linux

Manjaro is an Arch-based Linux distribution that is perceived in the community to be better than Arch for those who are less experienced in the Linux world. The distribution combines a lot of hard work and effort to offer an excellent user experience out-of-the-box. It is a very active distro nowadays. In today’s article, we’ll give you 5 possible reasons for why you may consider using Manjaro as your daily driver OS. [...] Manjaro is an excellent introduction to the Arch world for those who don’t want to be fully invested in the technicalities of Arch. So much care and effort was put into it to make suitable for a lot of people out-of-the-box. Read more

VirtualBox 6 review - Not bad, not bad at all

When it comes to virtualization - mostly semi-pro or casual usage you'd find in a typical nerd setting, VirtualBox offers an excellent bundle of goodies; a friendly UI, lots of features, reasonable performance, simple and advanced options to suit every skill and mood. I've written about VirtualBox many times in the past, reviewing a whole range of topics, from the Guest Additions configuration to sharing & port-forwarding and then some. Several dozen articles to be more precise. Including major release reviews among them, of course. Recently, VirtualBox 6.X has been released, so I thought this would be a good opportunity to take a look at what's new, check some of the improvements and fixes, and see whether you should move off the 5.X branch onto the latest edition. Come along, let's see what gives. Read more

