Android Leftovers
How to securely wipe anything from your Android, iPhone or PC
Android warning: Malware comes pre-installed on phone, BREAKS if you try to delete it
How to Sideload Apps by Enabling 'Unknown Sources' or 'Install Unknown Apps'
Android 11 to Pixel 4a, here’s what to expect from Google’s I/O 2020 conference
Galaxy S9 and S9+ owners may have to wait longer than expected for Android 10
Xiaomi Redmi 8A running Android 10 spotted on Geekbench
LG ANDROID 10 UPDATE WILL ROLL OUT FOR MORE 9 PHONES THIS YEAR
Xiaomi Redmi 8A owners rejoice as Android 10 could be winging its way to you soon
Android’s Nearby Sharing Feature Showcased in Video, Similar to Apple’s AirDrop
Linux For Everyone
Linux is almost like the boogey monster of operating systems. People consider it an OS for hackers and users with advanced computing skills. However, this is not true, most simple operations in Linux are as easy to perform as they are in Windows or MacOS. It should be noted that all Linux distributions are not created equal and it might be best to choose something that is well supported and easy to use. Why switch? There are two big reasons to switch to Linux, the first being it works excellently with older hardware, giving it an extension of life. The second is, it is free, which makes it an excellent alternative to all the paid operating systems out there. Programs on Linux are also free and they are good enough to be used professionally. Now that you are convinced here are six of the best Linux distributions out right now.
6 Customized Linux Desktops to Inspire You
Linux is, without a doubt, the most customizable OS on the planet. Unlike the alternatives, where you can customize the desktop experience with a wallpaper and maybe a set of icons on Linux, you can replace the whole desktop environment if it doesn’t look and function as you’d like. That’s why, as you’ll see, the following desktops use different desktop environments on various distributions. They’re equipped with different apps, wallpapers, icons, and docks. Each looks radically different, tailor-made for their owners, who truly made them their personal desktop. The common factor between them? They all look fantastic and can act as an inspiration, nudging you to replicate them or go on your own adventure to construct your own original desktop, unlike any other.
5 Reasons Why Would You Want to Use Manjaro Linux
Manjaro is an Arch-based Linux distribution that is perceived in the community to be better than Arch for those who are less experienced in the Linux world. The distribution combines a lot of hard work and effort to offer an excellent user experience out-of-the-box. It is a very active distro nowadays. In today’s article, we’ll give you 5 possible reasons for why you may consider using Manjaro as your daily driver OS. [...] Manjaro is an excellent introduction to the Arch world for those who don’t want to be fully invested in the technicalities of Arch. So much care and effort was put into it to make suitable for a lot of people out-of-the-box.
