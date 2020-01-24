Today in Techrights
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 764 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SQLite Release 3.31.0 On 2020-01-22
The legacy_file_format pragma is deactivated. It is now a no-op. In its place, the SQLITE_DBCONFIG_LEGACY_FILE_FORMAT option to sqlite3_db_config() is provided. The legacy_file_format pragma is deactivated because (1) it is rarely useful and (2) it is incompatible with VACUUM in schemas that have tables with both generated columns and descending indexes. Also: SQLite 3.31 Released With Support For Generated Columns
Setting the Record Straight: PinePhone Misconceptions
The misconception concerns the openness of the PinePhone. On numerous occasions I’ve seen the PinePhone being refereed to as closed-source on one level or another. I don’t know the origin of this misconception nor do I understand the reason why it has become propagated throughout the internet. What I do know, however, is that it has been repeatedly quoted in online articles covering the PinePhone or other Linux devices for over a year now.
So let’s set the record straight: the PinePhone is not ‘full of closed-source firmware’ and, moreover, is one of the most open devices out there.Also: announcing arduino-copilot
Android Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
16 min 35 sec ago
29 min 2 sec ago
11 hours 21 min ago
1 day 55 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago