Games: Plague Inc: Evolved, Valve's ACO, Push Me Pull You, 3D Buzz, Zombie Panic, Lazr, ReDoomEd
-
Plague Inc: Evolved hits new all-time high on player count due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China
Plague Inc: Evolved, a strategy/simulation mix that supports Linux, has seen a sudden surge in popularity recently as China has a real-life Coronavirus outbreak people are testing it out in the game.
In the last 24 hours, it's hit a new all-time high peak-player count of over fifteen thousand people all trying to cover the world in something terrible. This is thanks to the modding support the game has with the Steam Workshop, there's multiple packs that add in some form of the new Chinese Coronavirus.
-
Valve's ACO Helps The Radeon RX 5600 XT Compete With NVIDIA's RTX 2060
As shown yesterday the new video BIOS of the Radeon RX 5600 XT paired with the corrected SMC firmware on Linux yields impressive performance improvements that -- similar to Windows -- allows the card to compete better with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060. For Linux users, activating the Valve-funded ACO compiler back-end for the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver helps turn up the competition even more.
-
'Push Me Pull You' is a strange but kid-friendly multiplayer comical wrestling game featuring humanoid conjoined twins
This somewhat bizarre but at the same time completely original game, sponsored by the Victoria State Government and Film Victoria Australia, has been out since July 2016 with Linux support, but it was overlooked by almost everyone. Also, it didn't help the fact that several months ago I requested the developer to send a copy for the GOL staff to check, but they said they were no longer handing review keys. Although it barely has Steam user reviews, it has received a number of awards and the few people who wrote reviews for it seemed to like it.
-
All courses from online learning site '3D Buzz' went free, due to the website shutting down; torrent available
Although most of the courses were paid, a couple of weeks ago the site had to shut down, following the ramifications of one of its founders' tragic death by cancer in 2017 (memorial and portfolio page); however, they decided to release absolutely all the content (about 200 GB of videos) for free to download, out of appreciation for all the community's support across the years.
[...]
In my personal case, I didn't check any course due to lack of time, so I can't tell you about their general quality, but if you want to get a glimpse, they have a YouTube account with dozens of old videos to see if their style of teaching suits you.
This unfortunate event shows another facet of such an horrific disease; sometimes it's not only about the extreme torment of the affected person and the psychological devastation that causes on relatives and friends, but also the catastrophic financial consequences that worsen an already grisly situation. However, an excellent gesture like this at least helps to keep the person's legacy alive, and opens the slight possibility that somebody uses this (now free) content to release a masterpiece in a couple of years. One can only hope...
-
Zombie Panic! Source getting the big 3.1 release with Linux support 'as soon as possible' - needs testing
The Zombie Panic! Team put out another update on the progress towards version 3.1, what's turned into a massive overhaul to many parts of the game as Linux support also comes in.
Not long to go though, with version 3.1 Beta Update 5 being released yesterday which should be the last major update as they move onto focusing on the smaller things to get a "public release as soon as possible". This still could be months away, depending on how many issues come up.
-
Lazr, an impressive cyberpunk physics-enhanced 2D platformer is on Kickstarter with a big demo
After an impressive tech demo, then an expanded demo, the physics-enhanced 'clothformer' Lazr is now on Kickstarter to help it cross the development finishing line.
The developer, Garrick Campsey, didn't originally plan this to be a full game. Being made as a result of a challenge from another game developer adding dynamic motion simulation into a platformer. A video of the prototype then went somewhat viral on Twitter and they decided to continue it into a proper game.
-
'ReDoomEd', a port of the original Doom level editor, was released on Linux
DoomEd was a program written by Carmack and Romero on 1993, to directly build the levels from the original Doom. Seventeen years later, the developers behind Twilight Edge Software are releasing a free and independent port based on that program, appropriately called ReDoomEd, which is based on DoomEd's source code, publicly released by John Romero himself on 2015.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 721 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Games: Plague Inc: Evolved, Valve's ACO, Push Me Pull You, 3D Buzz, Zombie Panic, Lazr, ReDoomEd
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 min ago
30 min 45 sec ago
1 hour 55 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
14 hours 9 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago