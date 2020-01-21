Although most of the courses were paid, a couple of weeks ago the site had to shut down, following the ramifications of one of its founders' tragic death by cancer in 2017 (memorial and portfolio page); however, they decided to release absolutely all the content (about 200 GB of videos) for free to download, out of appreciation for all the community's support across the years.

[...]

In my personal case, I didn't check any course due to lack of time, so I can't tell you about their general quality, but if you want to get a glimpse, they have a YouTube account with dozens of old videos to see if their style of teaching suits you.

This unfortunate event shows another facet of such an horrific disease; sometimes it's not only about the extreme torment of the affected person and the psychological devastation that causes on relatives and friends, but also the catastrophic financial consequences that worsen an already grisly situation. However, an excellent gesture like this at least helps to keep the person's legacy alive, and opens the slight possibility that somebody uses this (now free) content to release a masterpiece in a couple of years. One can only hope...