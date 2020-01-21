Nate Graham's Latest KDE Report and Adriaan de Groot in conf.kde.in
This week in KDE: Converging towards something special
Plasma has gained its first user of the new notification inline reply feature in 5.18: Telegram Desktop!
Big thanks to Kai Uwe Broulik for venturing forth to contribute a patch to Telegram that made this possible.
Next up, we have a winner for the Plasma 5.18 wallpaper competition: the elegant and soothing Volna, by Nikita Babin!
KDE Developers Continue Polishing Ahead Of Plasma 5.18 LTS
KDE developers were busy as always this week working to polish up the forthcoming KDE Plasma 5.18 and other areas of their open-source desktop stack.
conf.kde.in retrospective (1)
I spent a week in Delhi on a trip to be part of conf.kde.org. During the event I twitted a whole bunch, for each of the talks, but here’s a bit of a (short) write-up. First of several, because I want to get the general “I traveled” out of the way, and focus on other people’s work later.
[...]
I gave four talks (Calamares, Transifex, Frameworks, and more Frameworks) and also some impromptu stuff during a technical break (about Rick Astley). I’ll put them up on my site eventually, when I figure out how to do that effectively (they’re generated out of Markdown). There might be pictures of those talks; I took pictures of most of the other talks.
Other talks were about translation, and Open Source migrations, and Plasma deployments, and GCompris, and Plasma Mobule, and .. well, and lots of stuff. I really enjoyed hearing from all the students and other KDE contributors how they work. New student attendees were treated to a show of “here’s how we work, this is how welcome you are”, which I think is a good way to start.
