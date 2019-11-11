Open Hardware and OSS Leftovers
ESP Open Source Research Platform Enables the Design of RISC-V & Sparc SoC’s with Accelerators
FOSDEM 2020 will take place next week, and there will be several interesting talks about open-source hardware and software development.
Open source power for classrooms: Arduino Uno WiFi Rev2 for CTC GO! joins Open Roberta
Dream team for classrooms worldwide: Arduino Uno WiFi Rev2 for CTC GO! joins Open Roberta Lab, the biggest open source coding platform made in Europe.
The Arduino Uno WiFi Rev2 is the fourth Arduino board to be integrated into the Open Roberta Lab, which is currently supporting a total of 13 robots and microcontrollers to enable children worldwide to adopt a playful approach to coding. By “dragging and dropping” the colorful programming blocks called “NEPO” hundreds of thousands of users worldwide from more than 100 countries per year create their own programs to make their hardware come to life.
Boston Dynamics Robot Dog Now Freely Available to All as Open-Source Code
Boston Dynamics‘ robot dog Spot has gone through extensive updates in order to become the finished product it is today, and now the Softbank-owned company will make the bot’s SDK available to everyone via GitHub. The release will allow developers and robotics alike to “develop custom applications that enable Spot to do useful tasks across a wide range of industries,” according to Boston Dynamics VP Michael Perry.
The access was previously only open to early adopters, but now it’s available as open-source code. However, fellow developers will have to join Boston Dynamics’ early adopter program in order to lease a robot. The company says its to “create custom methods of controlling the robot, integrate sensor information into data analysis tools and design custom payloads which expand the capabilities of the base robot platform,” according to the company.
The programmer behind wildly popular open source project Jenkins and Atlassian Bitbucket's former head of product raised $3.2 million to speed up software testing
6 Reasons Why Network Monitoring Software Should Be Open Source
Open-source software (OSS) is built upon code that's free and available to anyone who needs it. It adheres to the Debian (Linux) free software guidelines. The only type of certification comes from the Open Source Initiative, which makes sure that coding listed as "open source" meets their criteria by a) Being available for distribution to anyone without any restrictions, Making sure the source code is available, and c) Including a license that stipulates that any modifications or improvements are released with a new name or version number.
Unlike closed, proprietary code, open-source requires no licensing fees or permission as long as you adhere to the terms of service outlined by the developer. Although tech support is hit-or-miss and depends on the developer, it has a large and active community of developers who are happy to help you work out any issues. You'll also find dozens of digital libraries on the internet that contain base code, modules, and fully formed apps that you can use, alter, and share. There are many reasons why working with open source code is preferable, and these are especially applicable to network monitoring apps and tools.
2020: Expect more from containers, open source and cloud
2020 is the year in which open source will become even more fundamental to the success of companies as they move to become fully-fledged, digitally-led businesses; proprietary software will lose relevance; companies will increasingly turn to the cloud to deliver value and capitalise on growth opportunities; and containers will finally become mainstream.
[...]
He also believes that the new decade will herald unprecedented growth when it comes to companies not only becoming container-led but also cloud-native - ready to benefit even more from a cloud-centric (and open) landscape.
“South African businesses are having more serious discussions around multi-cloud and hybrid cloud implementations. Throughout this, an open approach, relying on an agile approach through containers, gives organisations the impetus they need to be digital-first,” he says.
Rodney Don Holder: Here’s why open source AI is important for development
As these names suggest, open source references a mindset popular in the Silicon Valley tech industry. Artificial intelligence and machine learning operate on computer coding and incredibly refined hardware components.
The open-source mindset believes that making these batches of code and hardware blueprints available to the public does more for humanity than does keeping it all close to the chest.
In contrast, Rodney Don Holder explains that a closed source approach seeks to protect code and hardware from the public eye. Their concern is more proprietary than it is collaborative. One example of closed source software is Apple as they work hard to maintain control of their software.
What is Apache Tomcat? Introducing the Widely Used Java Servlet and JSP Container
What is Apache Tomcat? Essentially it’s an open-source Java servlet and Java Server Page container that lets developers implement an array of enterprise Java applications. Tomcat also runs a HTTP web server environment in which Java code can run.
Three years after the original release of Java in 1995, Sun Microsystems architect James Duncan Davidson developed an open-source servlet reference implementation for the first Java Servlet API. Java servlets are small Java programs that define how responses and requests are handled by the server. A developer would write their servlet or JSP and let Tomcat conduct all of the routing and backend work.
Teledyne Extends S-Parameter Leadership with Open Source Software: SIGNALINTEGRITY
Teledyne LeCroy, a worldwide leader in electronic test and measurement solutions and a business unit of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, announces today the availability of an open-source software tool, SignalIntegrity, offering free solutions to signal integrity problems for design and test engineers. In order to avoid signal integrity issues in today's world of gigabit-per-second transfer rates, engineers must have superior tools for the necessary combination of simulation, modeling and measurement. The goal of this software is to provide free tools for solving real-time signal integrity problems. More than 1,500 users have downloaded the Python-based software since it has been made available.
Open source all-in-one DevOps platform: OneDev’s UI is easy to use
Variety is the spice of life, and now there is another DevOps platform to choose from. OneDev is a new, all-in-one, open source Git server with a simple to use UI, customizable issue states and fields, and auto-refreshing issue boards. Browse some of its features and see how it compares to other popular tools. Who knows, maybe OneDev is the platform that you have been searching for.
DFINITY Foundation Demonstrated ‘LinkedUp’ Open Source Platform
It also empowers the next generation of developers so that they can build a new breed of tamper-proof enterprise software systems and open internet services. They aim at democratizing software development.
He also added that the Bronze release of the Internet Computer would provide the developers and enterprises with infinite possibilities of building on the Internet Computer. All of this is a reflection of the strength of the Dfinity team that they have made so far.
Dfinity has also said that its Internet Computer Protocol enables a new type of software that goes by the name autonomous software. This software guarantees permanent APIs which cannot be revoked.
[...]
Their second major milestone is of demoing a decentralized web app called LinkedUp on the Internet Computer, which can run on an independent data center in Switzerland.
Google Open Sources Albert NLP
Google has made ALBERT (A Lite BERT) available in an open source version. ALBERT is a deep-learning natural language processing model that the developers say uses far fewer parameters than BERT without sacrificing accuracy.
Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers, or BERT, is the self-supervised method released by Google in 2018. It has become known for the impressive results the technique has achieved on a range of NLP tasks while relying on un-annotated text drawn from the web. Most similar NLP systems are based on text that has been labeled specifically for a given task.
Scientists working with Google just published the most detailed brain scans ever created
Google and its partners at the Janelia Research Campus today released the largest, most detailed set of brain scans ever published. The project encompasses nearly one-third of the brain of a fruit fly and includes detailed mappings for more than 25 thousand neurons featuring more than 20 million synapses. The best part: it’s all been released open-source to the public. This is a great day for science.
[...]
Luckily for organizations and individuals who can’t afford the resources it would take to build this particular project, Google and the scientists at the Janelia Research Campus have published the entire project open-source. Even better, the team painstakingly formatted the data, images, videos, and other information in a way that makes it easily accessible to everyday people and usable by world-class researchers.
People of WordPress: Robert Cheleuka
You’ve probably heard that WordPress is open-source software, and may know that it’s created and run by volunteers. WordPress enthusiasts share many examples of how WordPress changed people’s lives for the better. This monthly series shares some of those lesser-known, amazing stories.
[...]
Robert first came into contact with WordPress in 2014 when he and a friend started a local tech blog. Before that, all he knew was basic, outdated HTML from high school and some knowledge of Adobe Dreamweaver. They decided to use WordPress, and their new blog looked like it came from the future. They used a theme from the repo and got such positive feedback from the blog they decided to open a content and media publishing agency.
While they got a few web redesign jobs thanks to the exposure the blog brought, they lacked the administrative and business skills needed and ended up going their separate ways. Then in his first real job after college Robert finally took it upon himself to learn the ins and outs of WordPress. He learned how to install WordPress on a server and did some research on customizing themes.
With that knowledge alone he got his first web design clients and started earning nearly as much as he did at his job. Robert soon realized that free WordPress themes would only take him so far, especially with his limited code skills.
Because in Malawi only people who travel abroad have access to credit cards, paying for premium themes was impossible. Like many WordPress designers in developing countries, Robert turned to using pirated themes instead. He knew that was both unsafe and unethical, and decided to learn how to code. Knowing how to build themes from scratch would surely help him rise above the competition.
Elastic: Big Data Needs Effective Search To Drive Value
Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a provider of opensource software which is used in applications like real time search and analytics. Elastic’s rapid growth is being driven by a rapid growth in the volume of data being generated globally and the need for improved search tools. Elastic potentially has a bright future even as cloud computing vendors introduce the same technology, provided the company continues to offer customers a compelling value proposition.
MariaDB Announces Cloud Native Open Source DB
There's a new version of MariaDB that is designed to make it easier to develop apps using smart transactions and cloud-native data storage.
MariaDB began life as an alternative to MySQL when Oracle took over the original MySQL. The new release, MariaDB X4, was announced by MariaDB Corp, which develops and sells an enterprise version of the open source MariaDB database management system. MariaDB has a SQL interface for accessing data, alongside GIS and JSON features.
