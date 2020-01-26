Language Selection

The 20 Best Linux Debuggers for Modern Software Engineers

Development
Software

Debuggers are a group of software used to analyze computer programs. They are very important from a software engineering point of view since they allow us to find problems in our code. There are several kinds of Linux debuggers, including memory debuggers, source debuggers, profilers, and so on. Common usage of these tools includes finding bugs, optimizing codebases, controlling runtime parameters, etc. Today, our editors have compiled a helpful resource outlining 20 of the best debuggers for Linux-based developers and software engineers. Take a look at them below to find out the perfect toolkit for your programming arsenal.

Games: GtkStressTesting, Dying Light and Kingpin: Life of Crime

  • Monitor and stress-test your Linux gaming PC with GtkStressTesting

    Monitoring your Linux gaming PC is pretty easy, there's some good applications out there to keep an eye on CPU use and more but what about some stress testing to see how it holds up? GtkStressTesting seems nice. The developer, Roberto Leinardi, who also made GKraken (control the cooling (and soon also the lighting) of a NZXT Kraken X) and GreenWithEnvy (controlling NVIDIA fans and overclocking on Linux) emailed in about GtkStressTesting. Originally called GnomeStressTest, they recently changed the name to GtkStressTesting along with a new release.

  • Dying Light turns five years old, send Zombies flying in the HyperMode event - big sale too

    Techland managed to create probably one of the best Zombie games ever with Dying Light, it's currently heavily discounted again and it's now hit five years since release. It was actually released on Linux same-day as Windows, something that was quite a surprise years ago for such a huge release. Sadly, it wasn't in the best state but they eventually got there and it ended up as one of my favourite games on any platform. To celebrate the occasion, Techland has turned on the HyperMode in-game event. This is where you're as strong as Superman, sending Zombies flying as you punch and kick. Additionally, for this event Techland has also boosted XP gain and there's person and global goals to hit to earn rewards.

  • Get ready to live a Life of Crime with Kingpin: Reloaded announced by 3D Realms - will be coming to Linux

    Kingpin: Life of Crime is being remastered with 3D Realms recently announced Kingpin: Reloaded bringing new life to the Quake II engine classic. Originally created by Xatrix Entertainment and published by Interplay Entertainment back in 1999, it's being given a fresh look by Slipgate Ironworks with 3D Realms publishing who will be enhancing it with a new quest system, Ultrawide and 4k Support, classic and enhanced modes, controller support, a no violence mode (but all the profanity stays), multiplayer and more.

Android Leftovers

Deepin Music – a beautiful and simple music player

I’ve reviewed a smorgasbord of open source music players. But there’s still quite a few I’ve yet to put through their paces. For this review, I’m looking at Deepin Music. The software bills itself as a “beautiful and simple music player that plays local audio. It supports viewing lyrics during playback, playing lossless audio, and playlist customization”. While the music player is designed for the Deepin Desktop Environment, it’s not tied to that environment. If you’re curious about Deepin Desktop Environment, it was featured in the survey of Best Linux Desktop Environments: Strong and Stable. Read more

List Of Top 7 Best Linux Firewall Software In 2020

Despite of being secure operating system, Linux still needs some mechanism to strength it’s security system. One of the mechanism is firewall which protects Linux system from unauthorized network traffic or access. Basically, A firewall is a security system which monitors and controls incoming and outgoing network traffic. Firewall can be considered as a set of rules which monitors the data packets movement. It’s a wall between trusted network and untrusted network. Read more

