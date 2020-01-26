The 20 Best Linux Debuggers for Modern Software Engineers
Debuggers are a group of software used to analyze computer programs. They are very important from a software engineering point of view since they allow us to find problems in our code. There are several kinds of Linux debuggers, including memory debuggers, source debuggers, profilers, and so on. Common usage of these tools includes finding bugs, optimizing codebases, controlling runtime parameters, etc. Today, our editors have compiled a helpful resource outlining 20 of the best debuggers for Linux-based developers and software engineers. Take a look at them below to find out the perfect toolkit for your programming arsenal.
Games: GtkStressTesting, Dying Light and Kingpin: Life of Crime
Android Leftovers
Deepin Music – a beautiful and simple music player
I’ve reviewed a smorgasbord of open source music players. But there’s still quite a few I’ve yet to put through their paces. For this review, I’m looking at Deepin Music. The software bills itself as a “beautiful and simple music player that plays local audio. It supports viewing lyrics during playback, playing lossless audio, and playlist customization”. While the music player is designed for the Deepin Desktop Environment, it’s not tied to that environment. If you’re curious about Deepin Desktop Environment, it was featured in the survey of Best Linux Desktop Environments: Strong and Stable.
List Of Top 7 Best Linux Firewall Software In 2020
Despite of being secure operating system, Linux still needs some mechanism to strength it’s security system. One of the mechanism is firewall which protects Linux system from unauthorized network traffic or access. Basically, A firewall is a security system which monitors and controls incoming and outgoing network traffic. Firewall can be considered as a set of rules which monitors the data packets movement. It’s a wall between trusted network and untrusted network.
