How to Use Linux Screen Command [Essential Guide]
The screen command in Linux allows you to use multiple virtual terminals that can be saved by name and reopened using keyboard shortcuts. Here’s how to use it.
Joplin: The True Open Source Evernote Alternative
If you like Evernote, you won’t be too uncomfortable with the open source software, Joplin. Joplin is an excellent open source note taking application with plenty of features. You can take notes, make to-do list and sync your notes across devices by linking it with cloud services like Dropbox and NextCloud. The synchronization is protected with end to end encryption. Joplin also has a web clipper that allows you to save webpages as notes. The web clipper is available for Firefox and Chrome/Chromium browsers. Joplin makes the switch from Evernote easier by allowing importing Evernote files in Enex format. Since you own the data, you can export all your files either in Joplin format or in the raw format.
Games: GtkStressTesting, Dying Light and Kingpin: Life of Crime
Android Leftovers
Deepin Music – a beautiful and simple music player
I’ve reviewed a smorgasbord of open source music players. But there’s still quite a few I’ve yet to put through their paces. For this review, I’m looking at Deepin Music. The software bills itself as a “beautiful and simple music player that plays local audio. It supports viewing lyrics during playback, playing lossless audio, and playlist customization”. While the music player is designed for the Deepin Desktop Environment, it’s not tied to that environment. If you’re curious about Deepin Desktop Environment, it was featured in the survey of Best Linux Desktop Environments: Strong and Stable.
