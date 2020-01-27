Joplin: The True Open Source Evernote Alternative If you like Evernote, you won’t be too uncomfortable with the open source software, Joplin. Joplin is an excellent open source note taking application with plenty of features. You can take notes, make to-do list and sync your notes across devices by linking it with cloud services like Dropbox and NextCloud. The synchronization is protected with end to end encryption. Joplin also has a web clipper that allows you to save webpages as notes. The web clipper is available for Firefox and Chrome/Chromium browsers. Joplin makes the switch from Evernote easier by allowing importing Evernote files in Enex format. Since you own the data, you can export all your files either in Joplin format or in the raw format.

Games: GtkStressTesting, Dying Light and Kingpin: Life of Crime Monitor and stress-test your Linux gaming PC with GtkStressTesting Monitoring your Linux gaming PC is pretty easy, there's some good applications out there to keep an eye on CPU use and more but what about some stress testing to see how it holds up? GtkStressTesting seems nice. The developer, Roberto Leinardi, who also made GKraken (control the cooling (and soon also the lighting) of a NZXT Kraken X) and GreenWithEnvy (controlling NVIDIA fans and overclocking on Linux) emailed in about GtkStressTesting. Originally called GnomeStressTest, they recently changed the name to GtkStressTesting along with a new release.

Dying Light turns five years old, send Zombies flying in the HyperMode event - big sale too Techland managed to create probably one of the best Zombie games ever with Dying Light, it's currently heavily discounted again and it's now hit five years since release. It was actually released on Linux same-day as Windows, something that was quite a surprise years ago for such a huge release. Sadly, it wasn't in the best state but they eventually got there and it ended up as one of my favourite games on any platform. To celebrate the occasion, Techland has turned on the HyperMode in-game event. This is where you're as strong as Superman, sending Zombies flying as you punch and kick. Additionally, for this event Techland has also boosted XP gain and there's person and global goals to hit to earn rewards.

Get ready to live a Life of Crime with Kingpin: Reloaded announced by 3D Realms - will be coming to Linux Kingpin: Life of Crime is being remastered with 3D Realms recently announced Kingpin: Reloaded bringing new life to the Quake II engine classic. Originally created by Xatrix Entertainment and published by Interplay Entertainment back in 1999, it's being given a fresh look by Slipgate Ironworks with 3D Realms publishing who will be enhancing it with a new quest system, Ultrawide and 4k Support, classic and enhanced modes, controller support, a no violence mode (but all the profanity stays), multiplayer and more.