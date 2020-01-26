GNU Linux-libre 5.5-gnu GNU Linux-libre 5.5-gnu sources and tarballs are now available at <http://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.5-gnu/>. It didn't require any deblobbing changes since -rc5-gnu, though the first published snapshot was only -rc6-gnu, and there was a regexp fix in -rc7-gnu to silence warnings and even errors in regexp compilers in gawk and Python 3.8. Binaries are expected to show up in the near future. This release had more new drivers needing cleanup than we've seen in a while: Realtek RTL815[23] USB ethernet adaptors, WFX wf200 wireless, IDT Clockmatrix and RT5677 sound codecs. Other drivers that needed deblobbing changes were wilc1000, brcmstb_dpfe, r8169, iwlwifi, x86 touchscreen dmi, xhci-tegra, i915, and mlxsw spectrum. For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org (Freenode), or follow me (@lxoliva) on Twister <http://twister.net.co/>, Secure Scuttlebutt, GNU social at social.libreplanet.org, Diaspora* at pod.libreplanetbr.org or pump.io at identi.ca. Check my web page (link in the signature) for direct links. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre. What is GNU Linux-libre? ------------------------ GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below), suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions. http://www.gnu.org/distros/ It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as source code or distributed in separate files. It also disables run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software. http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution. It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008 it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America. In 2012, it became part of the GNU Project. The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones. Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so. http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out of the shower. Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more promotion. See our web page for their images. http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/ What is Linux? -------------- Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...] (snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst) Also: Linux 5.5 Required More Deblobbing Than Usual For GNU Linux-libre 5.5

Games: Black Mesa, Chained Echoes, Dawnthorn, Merchant of the Skies Black Mesa 1.0 preview coming soon - still getting big improvements to visuals and the AI The finishing line for Crowbar Collective and their re-imaging of Half-Life with Black Mesa is almost in sight, with a preview of the full finished game to come soon. In a new announcement on Steam, they said it will be available to test as soon as it's ready. Plenty of upgrades are still going in though, like an overhaul to the HECU AI so the soldiers you encounter around Black Mesa on cleanup duty will be a lot smarter. They now know to "lay down suppressing fire, flank your position, communicate more, throw grenades more effectively, use their MP5 grenade launchers, and more" which has me quite excited to see in action.

Chained Echoes an RPG in a world filled with Dragons and Mech suits - Steam page is up There's a lot of sweet Linux games to look forward to, one of them being Chained Echoes. Set in a world where a Dragon is as common a sight as a mechanised suit flying around. Funded on Kickstarter and listed in our little overview of crowdfunded titles coming to Linux, the creator Matthias Linda announced that it now has a Steam page live where you can follow along. They also confirmed on Twitter, that the Linux (and macOS) releases are still planned. Another reminder of a quality-looking title coming to Linux.

Dawnthorn, a pixel-art ARPG standalone prequel to Hazelnut Bastille releases this year During the Kickstarter campaign for the upcoming Zelda-like ARPG Hazelnut Bastille, Aloft Studio let out their secret other project in an announcement called Dawnthorn. Acting as a standalone prequel to the unreleased Hazelnut Bastille, Dawnthorn is something their team worked on to prepare everything they needed for Hazelnut Bastille. This isn't some small tech demo though, Dawnthorn will be a full-length game at around "12-15 hours to complete".

Business and trading sim 'Merchant of the Skies' approaching full release - price to increase Merchant of the Skies, the mix of exploration and a base-building/tycoon game has improved a huge amount since the first few Early Access builds and the full release is coming closer. According to Coldwild Games, the final release patch will be released in March or April adding "A LOT" of story content and a "fully fledged missions/campaign system". With all the work that's gone into crafting this very sweet game, they're upping the price on February 15 by €5 (and whatever the equivalent turns out to be for everyone else so around £5/$5 extra).