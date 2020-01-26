Language Selection

Work on Linux 5.6 Commences

Linux
  • Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features

    Linux 5.5 is likely to be released later today and with that are many new features. But as soon as 5.5 is released it marks the opening of the Linux 5.6 merge window and this next kernel has us particularly exciting... It's certainly shaping up to be one of the most exciting kernel cycles in recent times with many blockbuster features and improvements.

  • Linux 5.6 "HWMON" Changes Sent In With Big AMD Improvements

    Following the Linux 5.5 kernel release one of the first pull requests sent in is for the hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates. Dominating the HWMON interest this cycle is a long overdue SATA temperature monitoring driver and vastly improving the k10temp driver for AMD Zen desktop and server CPUs.

    The SATA drive temperature driver for capable Serial ATA drives is long overdue. This generic driver allows reporting SATA drive temperatures via the kernel using existing HWMON infrastructure, unlike existing tools running in user-space and requiring root access just to read SATA drive temperatures... Way long overdue especially with Linux 5.5 having already merged its equivalent NVMe drive temperature driver. Plus now integrating nicely with all the Linux utilities polling the exposed HWMON sensors.

  • The Initial AMD Family 19h Support Sent In For Linux 5.6 EDAC Driver

    SUSE's Borislav Petkov sent in the (Reliability, Availability and Serviceability) updates for the Linux 5.6 kernel on this first day of the new merge window.

    Notable to the RAS pull is the AMD Family 19h support in the AMD EDAC driver. Up to now Zen / Zen+ / Zen 2 has been Family 17h CPUs but for Zen 3 and beyond it's looking like it will be treated as Family 19h. With Linux 5.6 this early enablement is underway beginning with their memory EDAC (Error Detection And Correction) driver code.

GNU Linux-libre 5.5-gnu

GNU Linux-libre 5.5-gnu sources and tarballs are now available at
<http://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.5-gnu/>.
It didn't require any deblobbing changes since -rc5-gnu, though the
first published snapshot was only -rc6-gnu, and there was a regexp fix
in -rc7-gnu to silence warnings and even errors in regexp compilers in
gawk and Python 3.8.  Binaries are expected to show up in the near
future.


This release had more new drivers needing cleanup than we've seen in a
while: Realtek RTL815[23] USB ethernet adaptors, WFX wf200 wireless, IDT
Clockmatrix and RT5677 sound codecs.  Other drivers that needed
deblobbing changes were wilc1000, brcmstb_dpfe, r8169, iwlwifi, x86
touchscreen dmi, xhci-tegra, i915, and mlxsw spectrum.


For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org
(Freenode), or follow me (@lxoliva) on Twister <http://twister.net.co/>,
Secure Scuttlebutt, GNU social at social.libreplanet.org, Diaspora* at
pod.libreplanetbr.org or pump.io at identi.ca.  Check my web page (link
in the signature) for direct links.


Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.


What is GNU Linux-libre?
------------------------

  GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below),
  suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free
  GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions.
  http://www.gnu.org/distros/

  It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as
  source code or distributed in separate files.  It also disables
  run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as
  part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid
  (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software.
  http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait

  Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution.
  It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008
  it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America.  In 2012, it
  became part of the GNU Project.

  The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to
  cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that
  need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones.
  Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so.
  http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware

  Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out
  of the shower.  Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater
  contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more
  promotion.  See our web page for their images.
  http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/

What is Linux?
--------------

  Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...]

(snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst)
Linux 5.5 Required More Deblobbing Than Usual For GNU Linux-libre 5.5

Games: Black Mesa, Chained Echoes, Dawnthorn, Merchant of the Skies

  • Black Mesa 1.0 preview coming soon - still getting big improvements to visuals and the AI

    The finishing line for Crowbar Collective and their re-imaging of Half-Life with Black Mesa is almost in sight, with a preview of the full finished game to come soon. In a new announcement on Steam, they said it will be available to test as soon as it's ready. Plenty of upgrades are still going in though, like an overhaul to the HECU AI so the soldiers you encounter around Black Mesa on cleanup duty will be a lot smarter. They now know to "lay down suppressing fire, flank your position, communicate more, throw grenades more effectively, use their MP5 grenade launchers, and more" which has me quite excited to see in action.

  • Chained Echoes an RPG in a world filled with Dragons and Mech suits - Steam page is up

    There's a lot of sweet Linux games to look forward to, one of them being Chained Echoes. Set in a world where a Dragon is as common a sight as a mechanised suit flying around. Funded on Kickstarter and listed in our little overview of crowdfunded titles coming to Linux, the creator Matthias Linda announced that it now has a Steam page live where you can follow along. They also confirmed on Twitter, that the Linux (and macOS) releases are still planned. Another reminder of a quality-looking title coming to Linux.

  • Dawnthorn, a pixel-art ARPG standalone prequel to Hazelnut Bastille releases this year

    During the Kickstarter campaign for the upcoming Zelda-like ARPG Hazelnut Bastille, Aloft Studio let out their secret other project in an announcement called Dawnthorn. Acting as a standalone prequel to the unreleased Hazelnut Bastille, Dawnthorn is something their team worked on to prepare everything they needed for Hazelnut Bastille. This isn't some small tech demo though, Dawnthorn will be a full-length game at around "12-15 hours to complete".

  • Business and trading sim 'Merchant of the Skies' approaching full release - price to increase

    Merchant of the Skies, the mix of exploration and a base-building/tycoon game has improved a huge amount since the first few Early Access builds and the full release is coming closer. According to Coldwild Games, the final release patch will be released in March or April adding "A LOT" of story content and a "fully fledged missions/campaign system". With all the work that's gone into crafting this very sweet game, they're upping the price on February 15 by €5 (and whatever the equivalent turns out to be for everyone else so around £5/$5 extra).

How to Use Linux Screen Command [Essential Guide]

The screen command in Linux allows you to use multiple virtual terminals that can be saved by name and reopened using keyboard shortcuts. Here’s how to use it. Read more

