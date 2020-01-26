Work on Linux 5.6 Commences Linux 5.6 Is Looking Like It Will Be Spectacular With A Long List Of Features Linux 5.5 is likely to be released later today and with that are many new features. But as soon as 5.5 is released it marks the opening of the Linux 5.6 merge window and this next kernel has us particularly exciting... It's certainly shaping up to be one of the most exciting kernel cycles in recent times with many blockbuster features and improvements.

Linux 5.6 "HWMON" Changes Sent In With Big AMD Improvements Following the Linux 5.5 kernel release one of the first pull requests sent in is for the hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates. Dominating the HWMON interest this cycle is a long overdue SATA temperature monitoring driver and vastly improving the k10temp driver for AMD Zen desktop and server CPUs. The SATA drive temperature driver for capable Serial ATA drives is long overdue. This generic driver allows reporting SATA drive temperatures via the kernel using existing HWMON infrastructure, unlike existing tools running in user-space and requiring root access just to read SATA drive temperatures... Way long overdue especially with Linux 5.5 having already merged its equivalent NVMe drive temperature driver. Plus now integrating nicely with all the Linux utilities polling the exposed HWMON sensors.

The Initial AMD Family 19h Support Sent In For Linux 5.6 EDAC Driver SUSE's Borislav Petkov sent in the (Reliability, Availability and Serviceability) updates for the Linux 5.6 kernel on this first day of the new merge window. Notable to the RAS pull is the AMD Family 19h support in the AMD EDAC driver. Up to now Zen / Zen+ / Zen 2 has been Family 17h CPUs but for Zen 3 and beyond it's looking like it will be treated as Family 19h. With Linux 5.6 this early enablement is underway beginning with their memory EDAC (Error Detection And Correction) driver code.

GNU Linux-libre 5.5-gnu GNU Linux-libre 5.5-gnu sources and tarballs are now available at <http://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.5-gnu/>. It didn't require any deblobbing changes since -rc5-gnu, though the first published snapshot was only -rc6-gnu, and there was a regexp fix in -rc7-gnu to silence warnings and even errors in regexp compilers in gawk and Python 3.8. Binaries are expected to show up in the near future. This release had more new drivers needing cleanup than we've seen in a while: Realtek RTL815[23] USB ethernet adaptors, WFX wf200 wireless, IDT Clockmatrix and RT5677 sound codecs. Other drivers that needed deblobbing changes were wilc1000, brcmstb_dpfe, r8169, iwlwifi, x86 touchscreen dmi, xhci-tegra, i915, and mlxsw spectrum. Also: Linux 5.5 Required More Deblobbing Than Usual For GNU Linux-libre 5.5