Events: ChefConf, DevConf and .NET Promotion by Fedora/Red Hat
What to Talk About at ChefConf 2020 – Ecosystem and Community
ChefConf 2020 will be the best gathering of the Chef Community yet. We rely on our community to help us see all the amazing use cases for our products and help us make them better. ChefConf is a great place for our community members and folks from other companies in our ecosystem to talk about how all the tools in their toolboxes fit together. Chef Infra, Chef InSpec, and Chef Habitat fit with all sorts of other tools and workflows, so if you?re still thinking about your talk submission, maybe some of these ChefConf 2019 hits will inspire you. Check out the whole YouTube Playlist for more sessions!
DevConf 2020
As it happened at other times in my life, I managed to be present at DevConf. DevConf is one of the best conferences that I attend. The reasons are many and varied, starting from the location that I find relatively stress-free. Another reason is the fact that there are many different kinds of sessions, and many sessions are not overcrowded, so it is relatively simple to participate in any session you would like to.
This year, I chose to participate in many container and security sessions, since this is what I mostly work with nowadays, as probably pretty much anyone in the industry.
DevConf.cz 2020 - Awesome people!
Let me actually start a week before devconf. .NET Core had a Security update that went public on Tuesday and we were unable to build it until Wednesday!
[...]
I was driving (and loading the car) while I was in our weekly dotnet meeting on headphones and later another one with Microsoft.
Qt 5.14.1 Released
I am happy to announce we have released Qt 5.14.1 today. As a patch release, Qt 5.14.1 does not add any new functionality but provides many bug fixes and other improvements. Compared to Qt 5.14.0, the new Qt 5.14.1 contains around 220 bug fixes including security issue fixes for both Qt (CVE-2020-0570) and 3rd party components (CVE-2019-19244, CVE-2019-19603, CVE-2019-19242, CVE-2019-19645, CVE-2019-19646 & CVE-2019-19880). Also in QtWebEngine there are many CVE fixes from Chromium. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.14.1. Also: Qt 5.14.1 Released With 200+ Bug Fixes, Including Security Fixes
5 Popular Free and Open Source Retail POS Software
For small or startup businesses on a limited budget, starting with a free retail point of sale (POS) software can be cost effective and cover most of your basic business needs. To help you decide which POS system is most suited to your retail business, we’ve compiled a list of free and open-source retail POS software and highlighted their key features. The following are presented in alphabetical order and are based on rankings from search results on Google the week of December 16-20, 2019.
Linux on laptops: Ubuntu 19.10 on the HP Dragonfly Elite G1
If you're looking for the easiest possible experience in procuring a Linux laptop, you just can't argue with an OEM experience like Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition, or System76's Galago Pro. But it's nice having the option to retrofit Linux onto a laptop you just plain like rather than being limited to the ones sold with it—and if you like the Dragonfly Elite, it makes a great Linux laptop. We didn't face any significant hurdles getting Ubuntu 19.10 installed (we were completely done in well under ten minutes), and the laptop was completely and immediately functional, without the need to mess around with anything. The Dragonfly Elite is a great performer. Everything from booting to opening applications to running them felt quick and crisp; for more detail, refer to Valentina's original review. The important thing from our perspective is that changing operating systems didn't slow the system down or make anything get perceptibly clunky—it's still a well-behaved eighth generation i7 system with 16GB of RAM and fast solid state storage, and it behaves just as you'd expect such a system to. The battery life is also excellent, with a solid six to seven hours of full-screen, online 720P YouTube watching at full screen brightness. If you're watching offline media and willing to drop the screen brightness down to 50%, you could almost certainly watch movies on the Dragonfly Elite for a full ten-hour plane ride across the Atlantic.
