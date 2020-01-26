Android Leftovers
Huawei P30 Pro could be totally eclipsed by this Android rival next month
Huawei Y9 2019 Android 10 (EMUI 10) update is coming after all, company confirms
More LG smartphones to receive Android 10 OS update this year
LG shares Android 10 update plans for rest of 2020
Redmi 8A running Android 10 appears on Geekbench, update around the corner?
Xiaomi Mi 9T experiencing excessive battery drain after Android 10 update, possible workaround inside
Fans petition Xiaomi as it allays fears that the Mi A2 Lite will not receive Android 10
Android 10 heading to Galaxy S9 in February according to new update roadmap
Sorry Galaxy S9 users, you’re not getting Android 10 this month after all
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Galaxy S9 to Get Android 10 in February According to Samsung’s New Android 10 Roadmap
TCL Plex owners get Android 10 and more from their latest software update
TCL Plex gets its Android 10 update with camera improvements and added bloatware
TCL rolls out Android 10 for the TCL Plex; bundles it with Modern Combat game
Don’t worry, it’ll still be sweet: Everything you need to know about Android 11
Android 11 rumor roundup: Here's what we know so far
How To Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android (#1 Easiest Method)
How to change your WhatsApp number on an Android, if you want to use your old WhatsApp account on a new phone
How to pair a Bluetooth controller to NVIDIA Shield TV (2019)
Google Chrome for Android simplifies ‘Duet’ redesign, takes away features
Google’s Nearby Sharing for Android phones reportedly in the works
Google may be quietly preparing to add one of the iPhone's most coveted features to Android
Google Prepping to Release Own Version of AirDrop for Android Users
A Closer Look At Google’s Version Of AirDrop From Android
Nokia’s next flagship might ditch Light camera technology
The Nokia 9.2 might be the affordable Android One flagship we've been waiting for
Fiat Chrysler's Android-Based Uconnect 5 Infotainment System Gains Wireless CarPlay and More
Fiat Chrysler Uconnect 5 Infotainment Switches To Android
Best Android Apps to Earn Cashbacks and Reward Points
Best Headphones For People With Small Ears in 2020
Best Android camera apps 2020
FCA's Uconnect 5 uses Android power, gains wireless CarPlay
POCO X2 with 'extreme' refresh rate display, liquid cooling to launch in India on February 4
Android Programming In Kotlin: More Controls
Make Your Phone Faster Using Android’s Built-in RAM Manager to Free up Memory
Are you going to keep your Galaxy S10 throughout 2020?
Transfer files from Android to Mac using OpenMTP app for macOS, the best Android File Transfer alternative
1 out of 4 Android users might be a victim of this Malware
OnePlus has a lot of video recording improvements in the works
today's howtos
Qt 5.14.1 Released
I am happy to announce we have released Qt 5.14.1 today. As a patch release, Qt 5.14.1 does not add any new functionality but provides many bug fixes and other improvements. Compared to Qt 5.14.0, the new Qt 5.14.1 contains around 220 bug fixes including security issue fixes for both Qt (CVE-2020-0570) and 3rd party components (CVE-2019-19244, CVE-2019-19603, CVE-2019-19242, CVE-2019-19645, CVE-2019-19646 & CVE-2019-19880). Also in QtWebEngine there are many CVE fixes from Chromium. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.14.1. Also: Qt 5.14.1 Released With 200+ Bug Fixes, Including Security Fixes
5 Popular Free and Open Source Retail POS Software
For small or startup businesses on a limited budget, starting with a free retail point of sale (POS) software can be cost effective and cover most of your basic business needs. To help you decide which POS system is most suited to your retail business, we’ve compiled a list of free and open-source retail POS software and highlighted their key features. The following are presented in alphabetical order and are based on rankings from search results on Google the week of December 16-20, 2019.
Linux on laptops: Ubuntu 19.10 on the HP Dragonfly Elite G1
If you're looking for the easiest possible experience in procuring a Linux laptop, you just can't argue with an OEM experience like Dell's XPS 13 Developer Edition, or System76's Galago Pro. But it's nice having the option to retrofit Linux onto a laptop you just plain like rather than being limited to the ones sold with it—and if you like the Dragonfly Elite, it makes a great Linux laptop. We didn't face any significant hurdles getting Ubuntu 19.10 installed (we were completely done in well under ten minutes), and the laptop was completely and immediately functional, without the need to mess around with anything. The Dragonfly Elite is a great performer. Everything from booting to opening applications to running them felt quick and crisp; for more detail, refer to Valentina's original review. The important thing from our perspective is that changing operating systems didn't slow the system down or make anything get perceptibly clunky—it's still a well-behaved eighth generation i7 system with 16GB of RAM and fast solid state storage, and it behaves just as you'd expect such a system to. The battery life is also excellent, with a solid six to seven hours of full-screen, online 720P YouTube watching at full screen brightness. If you're watching offline media and willing to drop the screen brightness down to 50%, you could almost certainly watch movies on the Dragonfly Elite for a full ten-hour plane ride across the Atlantic.
