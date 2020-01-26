Programming and Security Patches
A little hidden gem: QStringIterator
The code above is broken.
It falls into the same trap of endless other similar code: it doesn’t take into account that QString does not contain characters/code points, but rather UTF-16 code units.
All operations on a QString (getting the length, splitting, iterating, etc.) always work in terms of UTF-16 code units, not code points. The reality is: QString is Unicode-aware only in some of its algorithms; certainly not in its storage.
For instance, if a string contains simply the character “A” — that is, MATHEMATICAL BOLD CAPITAL A (U+1D400) — then its QString storage would actually contain 2 “characters” reported by size() (again, really, not characters in the sense of code points but two UTF-16 code units): 0xD835 and 0xDC00.
The naïve iteration done above would then check whether those two code units are uppercase, and guess what, they’re not; and therefore conclude that the string is not uppercase, while instead it is. (Those two code units are “special” and used to encode a character outside the BMP; they’re called a surrogate pair. When taken alone, they’re invalid.)
How to get started with test-driven development
I am often approached by software developers who are on board with the switch to test-driven development (TDD). They understand that describing expectations first and then writing code to meet those expectations is the best way to write software. And they agree that writing tests first does not introduce any overhead since they must write tests anyway. Still, they find themselves stuck, not being clear on what to test, when to test it, and how to test it. This article will answer those questions.
[...]
One way to the test custom-made car battery would be to hire a testing crew, ship the car with the battery to Portland, and then get the testing crew to drive the car from Portland to Seattle. If the car arrives in Seattle, you can confirm that, yes, the car battery functions as expected.
Another way to test the custom-made car battery would be to install it in the car and see if the engine turns over. If the engine starts, you can confirm that, yes, the car battery functions as expected.
Still another way would be to use a voltmeter and connect the positive (+) and the negative (-) terminals to see if the voltmeter registers voltage output in the range of 12.6 to 14.7 volts. If it does, you can confirm that, yes, the car battery functions as expected.
Perl Weekly Challenge 44: Only 100, Please, and Make it $200
These are some answers to the Week 44 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.
[...]
For solving this task, we first use a recursive combine subroutine that generates all possible strings by inserting between the digits of the “123456789” string the + plus addition, the - subtraction operator, or the '' empty string (i.e. no operator). We then use the evaluate subroutine with each string to perform the various arithmetic operations and compute whether the total is 100.
[...]
You have only $1 left at the start of the week. You have been given an opportunity to make it $200. The rule is simple with every move you can either double what you have or add another $1. Write a script to help you get $200 with the smallest number of moves.
Obviously, doubling your asset is a faster way to go high values than just adding 1. But, if you only double your asset, you get powers of 2, leading you to 128, and then you have to go all the way from 128 to 200, which is most probably not the fastest way to get to 200. In fact, if you first go to three (for example by adding 1 twice), then multiplying by 2 six times, you get to 192, which is much closer to 200. That’s 16 moves, which seems not bad at all. But there may be a yet faster way, let’s see.
Wine Debugger Improvements Are On The Way, Start Of LLVM LLDB Support
With Wine 5.0 having released and the Git tree back open for feature work, we're quite looking forward to see what new material will land following this feature freeze that was in effect the past two months.
One of the new patch series out by CodeWeavers' Rémi Bernon is improving Winedbg, the Wine debugger. Winedbg is used for debugging Windows applications and among its many debug capabilities is a proxy mode for interacting with the GNU Debugger (GDB). It's that GDB integration that is being improved upon while also starting to support LLVM's Debugger (LLDB).
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (jsoup and slirp), Fedora (community-mysql, elog, fontforge, libuv, libvpx, mingw-podofo, nodejs, opensc, podofo, thunderbird-enigmail, transfig, and xfig), openSUSE (arc, libssh, and libvpx), Red Hat (git, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, python-reportlab, and sqlite), Slackware (thunderbird), and SUSE (java-1_8_0-openjdk, python, and samba).
Leftovers: IBM, MicroK8s and Devices
Android Leftovers
