5 Cheap Raspberry Pi Alternatives in 2020 The Raspberry Pi is the king of single-board computers because it offers decent performance packed into a convenient form-factor for an attractive price. But its competition hasn’t been asleep while it’s been sitting on the throne. In 2020, there are several cheap Raspberry Pi alternatives that you should consider for your projects, each offering a unique set of features and capabilities. So, without further ado, here’s our list of the best cheap Raspberry Pi alternatives in 2020.

Openwashing Leftovers BT’s ‘open source’ approach will challenge Huawei’s dominance BT is seeking to challenge the dominance of Huawei over the industry by throwing its weight behind a new “open source” approach to buying essential network gear, the chief executive of Openreach has claimed. Clive Selley, who runs BT’s separate Openreach broadband business, said the company was seeking to push back against the existing industry structure in which a handful of suppliers, including China’s Huawei, Sweden’s Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia, hold too much power over a highly consolidated market. “We are trying to challenge them,” he told The Telegraph in an interview last week. “Because what you really want is a mix and match approach. We are trying to provoke the industry to move in that direction – more ability to mix and match [suppliers].”

Cloudera: Extract Benefit From All Your Data And Work Across Clouds We have tracked Cloudera from the very beginning and have watched as it has continually innovated in ways that help both enterprises and the open source community deliver more value. They started off on a mission to make Hadoop safe for the enterprise and then built upon that solid foundation to create full spectrum solutions for data management, security, machine learning and advanced analytics that will work on-prem, in the cloud or across hybrid clouds while maintaining security and business context of the data.

Hydro Protocol open-sources its most useful tools for interacting with Ethereum The team of Hydro Protocol, an open-source framework for building decentralized exchanges, has now open-sourced three project libraries it found most useful for interacting with the Ethereum blockchain. Beyond the three libraries open-sourced today, Hydro Protocol says more will be coming in the months ahead in an effort to give back to the community. Listed below are the first three libraries open-sourced. Utilized by the Hydro Protocol team daily, the tools could be useful to a wide spectrum of blockchain developers and enthusiasts.

H2O.ai Empowers MarketAxess to Innovate and Inform Trading Strategies H2O.ai, the open source leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), today announced that its open source platform, H2O, provides critical machine learning capabilities to MarketAxess, the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets. MarketAxess’ Composite+, powered by H2O open source, delivers greater insight and price discovery in real-time, globally, for over 24,000 corporate bonds. Composite+ has won several awards for its use of AI including the Risk Markets Technology Award for Electronic Trading Support Product of the Year and the Waters Technology American Financial Technology Award for Best Artificial Intelligence Technology Initiative.