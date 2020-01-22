Server: Kubernetes, Anchore, Octarine
-
Just Released: Kube-Scan Open Source Scanning Tool for Kubernetes
A startup focused on Kubernetes security has released an open source risk assessment tool for the popular container orchestration platform. Cloud-native app security provider Octarine's Kube-Scan is a cluster risk assessment tool for developers that scans Kubernetes configurations and settings to identify and rank potential vulnerabilities in applications in minutes.
The tool's risk score is based on Octarine's own Kubernetes Common Configuration Scoring System (KCCSS), a framework similar to the widely used Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS). The KCCSS is similar to the CVSS, but it focuses on the configurations and security settings themselves.
-
Catalogic Software Debuts Open Source Backup Tool for Kubernetes
Catalogic Software has made available the open source KubeDR utility for backing up and recovering Kubernetes cluster configuration, certificates and metadata residing in an etcd repository.
Company COO Sathya Sankaran says Catalogic Software has been working to extend the reach of its backup and recovery software for Kubernetes and that KubeDR represents an effort to give back to the open source community. The company’s backup and recovery software already have been extended to support instances of Red Hat OpenShift, which is based on a distribution of Kubernetes, running in OpenStack environments.
As part of that effort, Catalogic Software, which spun out of Syncsort in 2013, has created Catalogic Labs, committed to developing additional open source data protection technologies.
KubeDR is designed to enable IT organizations to recover Kubernetes configuration, certificates and metadata stored in an S3-compatible object storage system. The idea is to make it easier for IT organizations to recover a Kubernetes cluster in the event of a failure. IT teams still need a separate tool to back and recover any application data that might have been lost as well.
-
Container software startup Anchore raises $20 million
The open source software evolution that garnered a $150 million buyout by software giant RedHat in 2015 is fueling a second venture for return founder Saïd Ziouani, this time focused on securing the containers at the core of app development.
-
New open-source projects look to secure Kubernetes
Kubernetes security company Octarine has announced two new open-source projects designed to protect against cloud-native security vulnerabilities. The Kubernetes Common Configuration Scoring System (KCCSS) is a framework for rating security risks, and kube-scan is a workload and assessment tool.
“Our mission is to make the adoption of DevSecOps best practices simple, understandable, and achievable for any organization running Kubernetes,” said Julien Sobrier, head of product at Octarine. “One glaring blindspot is at the configuration level when building and deploying cloud native apps. We hope these two new projects benefit the Kubernetes practitioners industry-wide and look forward to collaborating with the community to make Kubernetes as secure and compliant as possible.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 581 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
5 Cheap Raspberry Pi Alternatives in 2020
The Raspberry Pi is the king of single-board computers because it offers decent performance packed into a convenient form-factor for an attractive price. But its competition hasn’t been asleep while it’s been sitting on the throne. In 2020, there are several cheap Raspberry Pi alternatives that you should consider for your projects, each offering a unique set of features and capabilities. So, without further ado, here’s our list of the best cheap Raspberry Pi alternatives in 2020.
Openwashing Leftovers
7 Best Remote Desktop Sharing Applications for Ubuntu
If you’re a developer or a system administrator and have to travel more then you might be having trouble keeping up with your work. Program or web development and system administration is kind of work which involves continuous attention and it gets even more difficult when you are travelling or have to work from different places. Well, for such persons there are some tools called desktop sharing apps which can help to keep up with the work on their computer no matter at which location you are, you can keep track from other computer or smartphone. Many computer manufacturing giants and software developing businesses use these types of tools to troubleshoot problems at customers end.
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 13 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago