Server: Kubernetes, Anchore, Octarine Just Released: Kube-Scan Open Source Scanning Tool for Kubernetes A startup focused on Kubernetes security has released an open source risk assessment tool for the popular container orchestration platform. Cloud-native app security provider Octarine's Kube-Scan is a cluster risk assessment tool for developers that scans Kubernetes configurations and settings to identify and rank potential vulnerabilities in applications in minutes. The tool's risk score is based on Octarine's own Kubernetes Common Configuration Scoring System (KCCSS), a framework similar to the widely used Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS). The KCCSS is similar to the CVSS, but it focuses on the configurations and security settings themselves.

Catalogic Software Debuts Open Source Backup Tool for Kubernetes Catalogic Software has made available the open source KubeDR utility for backing up and recovering Kubernetes cluster configuration, certificates and metadata residing in an etcd repository. Company COO Sathya Sankaran says Catalogic Software has been working to extend the reach of its backup and recovery software for Kubernetes and that KubeDR represents an effort to give back to the open source community. The company’s backup and recovery software already have been extended to support instances of Red Hat OpenShift, which is based on a distribution of Kubernetes, running in OpenStack environments. As part of that effort, Catalogic Software, which spun out of Syncsort in 2013, has created Catalogic Labs, committed to developing additional open source data protection technologies. KubeDR is designed to enable IT organizations to recover Kubernetes configuration, certificates and metadata stored in an S3-compatible object storage system. The idea is to make it easier for IT organizations to recover a Kubernetes cluster in the event of a failure. IT teams still need a separate tool to back and recover any application data that might have been lost as well.

Container software startup Anchore raises $20 million The open source software evolution that garnered a $150 million buyout by software giant RedHat in 2015 is fueling a second venture for return founder Saïd Ziouani, this time focused on securing the containers at the core of app development.

