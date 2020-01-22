8 Awesome Raspberry Pi Clusters
The Raspberry Pi is an awesome device for the money, but they aren’t exactly known for their raw computing power. Despite that, users have found some remarkable uses for the single-board computer over the years, running everything from arcade emulators to entire home automation systems.
That said, sometimes you need more power than a single Raspberry Pi can provide. Fortunately, it’s relatively easy to make several Raspberry Pi machines work together. This is known as a cluster, and they can be powerful enough to rival some of the world’s best super computers.
Android Leftovers
Say no to Amazon Kindle With This Open Source eBook Reader
Open Book is an open source eBook reader that you can tweak to your liking. Free from proprietary stuff, Open Book is a dream come true for open source enthusiasts.
Server: Kubernetes, Anchore, Octarine
5 Cheap Raspberry Pi Alternatives in 2020
The Raspberry Pi is the king of single-board computers because it offers decent performance packed into a convenient form-factor for an attractive price. But its competition hasn't been asleep while it's been sitting on the throne. In 2020, there are several cheap Raspberry Pi alternatives that you should consider for your projects, each offering a unique set of features and capabilities. So, without further ado, here's our list of the best cheap Raspberry Pi alternatives in 2020.
