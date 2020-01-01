Games: Isleward, Unity, Nethercard Kingdom, FoodBall, Dezatopia, PULSAR: Lost Colony and More
Isleward - a free and open source cross-platform roguelike MMO
I adventured far and wide, clicking across page after page of unique and often very weird games on itch.io until a little sparkle caught my eye. That spark was Isleward, a free and open source roguelike MMO.
The developer claims it's "the world's only open source, moddable, roguelike MMO"—a bold claim. There's been a few classic-styled roguelike MMOs before, however being free and open source like this with cross-platform play in your browser (and downloads for Linux, macOS and Windows) is certainly refreshing.
Unity deprecating built-in XR (VR/AR etc) support for a new plugin system - Valve doing their own for SteamVR
While the state of Virtual/Mixed/Augmented Reality (XR) is constantly in flux and improving all the time, Unity have announced with Unity 2019.3 that their built-in XR support is being deprecated.
Unity 2019.3 is the next upcoming (Edit: now out after we published this) major build of the Unity game engine, currently in Beta and when released they're going to be pushing their newer unified XR plugin framework. It makes sense, giving developers of XR hardware the chance to get updates out a lot quicker, rather than waiting for engine upgrades.
Unity 2019.3 is now out - adds Google Stadia support and IL2CPP on Linux
Another big new release of the Unity game engine has today been released with 2019.3, full to the brim with massive tech enhancements.
On the Linux side, which we're most interested in, is finally the inclusion of IL2CPP support (a Unity-developed scripting backend) on Linux builds of games and applications. Linux missing this caused issues for a few developers, so hopefully now publishing Linux builds with Unity might be better. Unity say that x can increase the "performance, security, and platform compatibility" of Unity projects. OpenGL and Vulkan especially saw plenty of bug fixes too.
Nethercard Kingdom - a free deck-builder with real-time battles
I'm always on the hunt for new and exciting games, a big fan currently of deck-building strategy games of all kinds. This never-ending search recently led me to the free Nethercard Kingdom and I want more.
Unlike most deck-builders, the combat in Nethercard Kingdom happens in real-time. You have to build a deck of assorted cards, each with their own mana cost. As you battle, your mana constantly refills allowing you to play these cards which form your troops who battle out in real-time, plus you can also use spells.
FoodBall, a mix of car combat and Football comes to Linux later this year
Cat-astrophe Games are currently developing FoodBall, a game that mixes together car combat and Football with a theme involving all sorts of edible items.
When speaking to their team about it recently, they confirmed that not only is FoodBall coming to Linux but their team "actually work on Linux a lot" and their CTO "loves Linux".
Dezatopia, a unique feeling multi-directional shoot 'em up is out now - it's awesome
Developer HEY and Japanese publisher Hanaji Games have released Dezatopia, an imaginative and unique feeling multi-directional shoot 'em up with Linux support.
[...]
Managing your weapons is key to victory. You're able to set them to auto fire, however, that doesn't allow their charge to build up. Additionally, you collect Crystals from destroyed objects but you can only collect them automatically when all weapons are off. The more weapons you having firing at once, the slower you move too.
Co-op first-person spaceship command game PULSAR: Lost Colony now has a proper tutorial
PULSAR: Lost Colony is a fantastic idea for a game, always has been but it lacked a good experience for new players and it was easy to bounce off it. Giving each player a dedicated role on a spaceship, this co-op game can be a lot of fun.
Shouting orders at each other with one playing as the Captain and others as the Pilot, Scientist, Weapons Specialist and Engineer it can be quite a riot. If you've always wanted to be part of a crew and travel the galaxy together, this is a fun choice.
Catch the True Sight: The International 2019 Grand Finals - the Dota 2 documentary tonight
Tonight, Valve will be releasing a documentary of the recent The International 2019 tournament, focused on the Grand Finals.
During the Grand Finals we had a showdown between OG and Team Liquid, with OG making history during the tournament by not only being the first team to win The International two times in a row but also the first team to carve their names into the Aegis (the physical trophy) for a second time. Since then, multiple members of the Team Liquid squad left to form Nigma.
