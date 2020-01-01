today's howtos
-
How to Run Docker Containers
-
How to Create a VDO Volume On a Storage Device on RHEL 8
-
Cloning/Imaging Hard Disks with Clonezilla Live
-
Installing Debian on the Pinebook Pro
-
OpenShift 4.3: Managing Catalog Sources in the OpenShift Web Console
-
libinput's timer offset errors
-
Advice for Newbies
Learn how to create a virtual machine and install Linux in it. Then learn how to create a web server and then how to get PHP and MySQL working, etc.
-
Adding an EPEL 8 repository to Red Hat Satellite 6
-
Basic network troubleshooting in Linux with nmap
-
list current processes writing to hard drive
-
Configuring GitLab Container Registry, CI Pipeline with SonarQube
-
Daniel Stenberg: curl ootw: -k really means insecure
-
Darktable 3:RGB or Lab? Which Modules? Help!
Pushing pixel values in either direction is one thing. Merging the corrections so they blend seamlessly together on the whole is another. We’ve seen that Lab or non-linear RGB allow the pixels to be pushed more or less correctly, but that it is always when doing mask blending (aka occlusion) and feathering (aka blurs) that we’re paying the price. It turns out there are a lot of blurs under the hood of darktable, sometimes where you don’t expect them. It’s especially problematic when you’re compositing, e.g. inlaying one image within another, to exchange their background without touching the foreground. And it’s precisely this kind of manipulation that led the movie industry to migrate to a scene-referred linear workflow about twenty years ago.
So darktable is in transition. It’s long, it’s sometimes painful, there are a lot of little bits to change in different places along with grumbling users who are hungry for consistency. At least now you know the why and the how. You also know what you have to win. I hope this helps you move forward.
For new users, limit yourself to the above recommended modules, and venture further when you begin to be comfortable. For older users, the new modules have a lot to offer to you, but old Lab modules are still relevant for moderate creative effects and when used with knowledge of their dangers.
-
Best Open Source Games in 2020
There’s no reason to spend $60 on a new AAA release just to bring some variety into your gaming diet when there are many fantastic open source games that are completely free and just as engaging as their big-budget counterparts. It’s true that open source games seldom give you the graphical fidelity you may be used to from the most technically advanced games of this console generation, they give you something many best-selling titles today desperately miss: captivating gameplay.
Best Open Source Secure Email Gateway Packages
Secure Email Gateways or Email security gateways are gateways designed to filter mail traffic. Some mail providers and other types of organizations implement this solution to fight attacks like phishing, email-borne attacks, viruses, malwares and more attacks which can be filtered by an email gateway, but it also can prevent information leak by infidel members of the organization, etc. It is a controller of mail content which rules according to the specified rules and policies. Email Secure Gateways are available as a cloud service, as virtual appliance, locally at the mail server and there are both software and hardware solutions but this article focuses on 5 Email Security Gateways: MailScanner, MailCleaner, Proxmox, Hermes Secure Email Gateway and OrangeAssasin, all them include free versions while some offer additional paid versions with extra features.
FerenOS (2020) | Review from an openSUSE User
FerenOS undoubtedly focuses on visual aesthetics, user interface and user experience. The last time I looked at FerenOS, it was built on the Cinnamon Desktop Environment. At the time, the Plasma version was called “Feren Next” and and initially I was disappointed I didn’t use the Plasma version, but now I am very glad I did as I can compare this experience with my last FerenOS experience. This is my review as an openSUSE User. To say this will be completely objective would essentially be a big giant lie. This will be quite biased as I enjoy openSUSE Tumbleweed with the Plasma desktop, day in and day out on multiple machines, including my daily driver, low end laptops and more powerful workstations and servers. I am happily entrenched but that doesn’t mean I don’t like to look over the fences from time to time to see what other parts of the community are doing. Plus, you can’t go anywhere without bumping in to “FerenOS Dev” on some YouTube chat, Telegram or Discord announcing his enhancements. Bottom Line Up Front: FerenOS (2020) is simply fantastic. The way you are greeted and guided through your setup is brilliant. I am not keen on every design decision but that matters not as I am never keen on every design decision presented in any other distribution, to include my own. FerenOS is going for a look that is uniquely its own and is not afraid to experiment, cross toolkit boundaries and stray from the normal. I appreciate the design decisions, more than any other “boutique” distribution I have seen in a long while. Do I like all of them? No. Would I choose many of these? Also, No. But I think they do look great make for an enjoyable experience, just not one I would prefer.
Security Leftovers
