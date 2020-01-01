Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” Artwork for Your Phone by Sylvia Ritter, Made with Krita
Talented concept artist Sylvia Ritter unveiled today new artwork inspired by Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” operating system, due for release in April 2020.
Sylvia Ritter is known for her astonishing artwork made for each of the 30 releases of the Ubuntu operating system, and now the artist has published new artwork for the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release, dubbed Focal Fossa, which you can download from DeviantArt.
It’s only a single image, which is perfect for use as a wallpaper on your mobile phone, and you don’t even have to be an Ubuntu fan because the ‘Focal Fossa” inspired artwork is nothing but marvelous. I love it!
