MintBox 3 debuts with 9th Gen Core CPUs, NVMe and Mint 19.3
CompuLab and the Linux Mint project have launched a “MintBox 3” version of CompuLab’s fanless Airtop3” mini-tower loaded with Linux Mint 19.3 and a choice of Intel 9th Gen CPUs: a hexa-core i5-9500 for $1,399 and an octa-core i9-9900K with GeForce GTX 1660 graphics for $2,499.
For years, the Linux Mint project and CompuLab have collaborated on CompuLab mini-PCs pre-loaded with the Mint distro, most recently with its $299-and-up, MintBox Mini 2 based on an Apollo Lake based Fitlet2 mini-PC. Back in 2013 there was a $599-and-up MintBox 2 built around an Intense PC driven by a 3rd Gen Ivy Bridge Core processor. Now, the partners have teamed up on a much more powerful — and expensive — MintBox3 that showcases CompuLab’s recent Airtop3 mini-tower based on Intel’s 9th Gen Core “Coffee Lake Refresh” processors.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” Artwork for Your Phone by Sylvia Ritter, Made with Krita
Talented concept artist Sylvia Ritter unveiled today new artwork inspired by Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” operating system, due for release in April 2020. Sylvia Ritter is known for her astonishing artwork made for each of the 30 releases of the Ubuntu operating system, and now the artist has published new artwork for the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release, dubbed Focal Fossa, which you can download from DeviantArt. It’s only a single image, which is perfect for use as a wallpaper on your mobile phone, and you don’t even have to be an Ubuntu fan because the ‘Focal Fossa” inspired artwork is nothing but marvelous. I love it!
Kali Linux 2020.1 Release
We are here to kick off our first release of the decade, with Kali Linux 2020.1! Available for immediate download. Throughout the history of Kali (and its predecessors BackTrack, WHAX, and Whoppix), the default credentials have been root/toor. This is no more. We are no longer using the superuser account, root, as default in Kali 2020.1. The default user account is now a standard, unprivileged, user. For more of the reasons behind this switch, please see our previous blog post. As you can imagine, this is a very large change, with years of history behind it. As a result, if you notice any issues with this, please do let us know on the bug tracker.
