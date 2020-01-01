Pushing pixel values in either direction is one thing. Merging the corrections so they blend seamlessly together on the whole is another. We’ve seen that Lab or non-linear RGB allow the pixels to be pushed more or less correctly, but that it is always when doing mask blending (aka occlusion) and feathering (aka blurs) that we’re paying the price. It turns out there are a lot of blurs under the hood of darktable, sometimes where you don’t expect them. It’s especially problematic when you’re compositing, e.g. inlaying one image within another, to exchange their background without touching the foreground. And it’s precisely this kind of manipulation that led the movie industry to migrate to a scene-referred linear workflow about twenty years ago. So darktable is in transition. It’s long, it’s sometimes painful, there are a lot of little bits to change in different places along with grumbling users who are hungry for consistency. At least now you know the why and the how. You also know what you have to win. I hope this helps you move forward. For new users, limit yourself to the above recommended modules, and venture further when you begin to be comfortable. For older users, the new modules have a lot to offer to you, but old Lab modules are still relevant for moderate creative effects and when used with knowledge of their dangers.