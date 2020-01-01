8 Ways to Take a Screenshot in Linux
For some vital reason that we need not linger on, you want to share what’s on your desktop with others. What are your options?
These are some of the most prevalent tools on Linux for taking screenshots. If one’s not conveniently available on your distribution of choice, at the very least, you’ll find another in its software center/repositories.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” Artwork for Your Phone by Sylvia Ritter, Made with Krita
Talented concept artist Sylvia Ritter unveiled today new artwork inspired by Canonical’s upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS “Focal Fossa” operating system, due for release in April 2020. Sylvia Ritter is known for her astonishing artwork made for each of the 30 releases of the Ubuntu operating system, and now the artist has published new artwork for the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release, dubbed Focal Fossa, which you can download from DeviantArt. It’s only a single image, which is perfect for use as a wallpaper on your mobile phone, and you don’t even have to be an Ubuntu fan because the ‘Focal Fossa” inspired artwork is nothing but marvelous. I love it!
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Kali Linux 2020.1 Release
We are here to kick off our first release of the decade, with Kali Linux 2020.1! Available for immediate download. Throughout the history of Kali (and its predecessors BackTrack, WHAX, and Whoppix), the default credentials have been root/toor. This is no more. We are no longer using the superuser account, root, as default in Kali 2020.1. The default user account is now a standard, unprivileged, user. For more of the reasons behind this switch, please see our previous blog post. As you can imagine, this is a very large change, with years of history behind it. As a result, if you notice any issues with this, please do let us know on the bug tracker.
