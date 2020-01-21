today's leftovers
25/01/2020: This week in KISS (#8)
Another new addition to the website is the packages page. This is a full listing of each package in the repositories with version and maintainer information.
The page is updated automatically with changes to the repositories. The raw repository data is also available as a simple tsv file.
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 615
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 615 for the week of January 19 – 25, 2020. The full version of this issue is available here.
IOTA News: Power consumption of Bitcoin 5.6 million times higher compared to IOTA, New embedded Linux distribution
Already in early January, Bernardo Rodrigues received a grant from the Ecosystem Development Fund of the IOTA Foundation for the development of an OpenEmbedded Layer for IOTA. The project of an OpenEmbedded Layer for IOTA projects, Meta-iota, is intended to enable an easy and fast integration of IOTA projects into Yocto-based embedded Linux distributions, as CNF reported.
With honeycombOS, Rodrigues recently released another embedded Linux distribution tailored for IOTA nodes, clients and Tangle related tools. It is mainly based on Poky and was created with tools from the Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded. As Rodrigues further explains, honeycombOS is part of Meta-iota, which is supported by the IOTA Ecosystem Development Fund. In detail Rodrigues describes:
IGEL Announces Availability of the First Linux Client to Support Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop
IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced general availability of Linux client support for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop. As part of a limited preview of the Microsoft RD Core software developer's kit (SDK), IGEL is the first to offer a Linux-based client that is validated for use with Windows Virtual Desktop.
IGEL Announces Linux Client Support For Windows Virtual Desktop
Time to celebrate Data Privacy Day!
In the words of the National Cyber Security Alliance, Data Privacy Day "is an international effort to empower individuals and encourage businesses to respect privacy, safeguard data and enable trust."
Data privacy should be at the forefront of everyone's mind. Protecting your personal data and understanding your right to privacy is becoming more and more important as we start to understand how valuable personal data is and how we are all accountable for protecting our privacy.
Data privacy day is focused on staying safe online, which is a great opportunity to reflect on privacy in a personal way.
Overview of syslog-ng RPM repositories
Most Linux distributions – like openSUSE or Fedora – include a syslog-ng package in their official repositories ready to install. Some others – like SLES and RHEL – include it in semi-official repositories, like SLES Backports and EPEL. What is the use case for unofficial repositories?
Unless you use the rolling version of a distribution, like openSUSE Tumbleweed or Fedora Rawhide, you will be using an old version of syslog-ng. In some extreme cases, like RHEL 7, it means a six years old syslog-ng release, missing many features – like multi-threading – which are taken now for granted. Even if the included syslog-ng version is up-to-date, it might miss a few features – like the Java and Kafka destinations – due to missing or too old dependencies in the distribution.
If you are lucky or just have a simple use case, the syslog-ng package included in the distro is sufficient for you. If you need one of the features missing from the distribution package, consider the unofficial syslog-ng repositories.
What “unofficial” means? While I am a Balabit/One Identity employee, these are not official repositories. They are provided as is, with a best effort level of support.
Introducing the TRIRIGA Assistant
Wouldn’t it be nice if your office started to act more like a team player? For employees, that would mean effortless engagement with workplace services. For facility managers, that would mean more engaged and delighted occupants who provide feedback to keep the workplace not just humming but evolving.
IBM TRIRIGA just announced numerous enhancements to the workplace experience in the latest release. Among these enhancements, the all new TRIRIGA Assistant. The TRIRIGA Assistant is a smart, conversational AI assistant, which is the same frictionless technology that we all have in our homes, and which is another way to meet the ever-growing expectations of the workforce. This AI assistant can help users find and reserve meeting rooms, report maintenance issues correctly, and even locate where a colleague sits. And that is just the beginning.
IBM Champions unlock the power of IBM
After reviewing nearly 1,400 nominations, IBM is proud and happy to announce the 2020 class of IBM Champions.
The IBM Champion program recognizes innovative thought leaders in the technical community and rewards these contributors by amplifying their voice and increasing their sphere of influence. The program catalyzes their ongoing contributions by providing education, engagement, and opportunities.
An IBM Champion is a business partner or customer of IBM — an IT professional, business leader, developer, executive, or educator who influences and mentors others to help them innovate with and make the best decisions around IBM software, solutions, and services.
Explaining Knative, the Project to Liberate Serverless from Cloud Giants
Today, using serverless means choosing a cloud platform to lock yourself into. The open source project expected to fix that is approaching prime time.
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 RC is out
OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 is just around the corner. The team is publishing today the last milestone for current release cycle. OMLx 4.1 RC release is mostly bug fixing and update packages.
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
Red Hat vs. SUSE vs. Canonical Contributions To The Mainline Linux Kernel Over The 2010s
After last week looking at the AMD/Intel/NVIDIA contributions to the mainline Linux kernel over the past number of years, there were reader requests for seeing how some of the top distributions compare namely Red Hat, SUSE, and Canonical. These graphs today are looking at the contributions by SUSE, Red Hat, and Canonical to the mainline Linux kernel. Keep in mind this is the Git commits made from using the respective corporate domains for each organization.
Linux on AMD: Audio Issue Tackled and AMD Zen 3 CPU Support
