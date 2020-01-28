Language Selection

Wednesday 29th of January 2020
News
Raspberry Pi 4 Benchmarked with 32-bit and 64-bit Debian OS

The first Raspberry Pi board with a 64-bit Arm processor was Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, and all new models including the latest Raspberry Pi 4 come with four Arm Cortex-A 64-bit cores. But in order to keep backward software compatibility with the original Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi 2, the Raspberry Pi foundation decided to keep provided 32-bit OS image, so nearly everybody is now running a 32-bit OS on 64-bit hardware, and Eben Upton famously claimed it did not matter. We already wrote that 64-bit Arm (Aarch64) boosted performance by 15 to 30% against 32-bit Arm (Aarch32) several years ago, but Matteo Croce decided to try it out himself on Raspberry Pi 4 board first running benchmarks on Raspbian 32-bit before switching to a lightweight version of Debian compiled as aarch64. Read more

How to Install TensorFlow on Ubuntu Linux Properly

Complete beginner’s guide that teaches you to install TensorFlow on Ubuntu in easy to follow steps. Read more

Meet FuryBSD: A New Desktop BSD Distribution

FuryBSD is a new BSD distribution based on FreeBSD and tweaked for desktops. Here's more information about this new project. Read more

