Godot's Vulkan Progress

Wednesday 29th of January 2020
Graphics/Benchmarks
Gaming
  • VULKAN PROGRESS REPORT #6

    It's been a while since the previous progress report, as I went on vacation in November (did not take a vacation in years...), and December I had a lot of other engine related tasks that piled up that I had to solve. Work on the Vulkan branch resumed at the beginning of January and significant progress was made already.

  • Godot's Vulkan Renderer Is Already Picking Up New Features In 2020

    We remain quite excited to see Godot 4.0 this year that most notably is working on Vulkan API support.

    Godot 4.0 will hopefully be out in mid-2020 with the big ticket item being a Vulkan renderer. Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky has been back at work striving to have the Vulkan renderer match feature completeness to the Godot 3.x OpenGL rendering while also introducing new advanced features.

    Some of the latest Godot Vulkan developments include working out a modernized post-processing stack, rewritten auto exposure code with better performance, rewritten glow/bloom, a new depth of field effect, new screen space ambient occlusion, and specular anti-aliasing.

  • Godot Engine continues advancing Vulkan support, plus Nakama Godot first release

    Two bits of news relating to the free and open source game engine, Godot Engine, to share today and it's quite exciting.

    Firstly, the Vulkan support coming with the big Godot Engine 4.0 release later in the year (not the upcoming 3.2 release) continues improving the graphics overhaul. In a new progress update, lead developer Juan Linietsky writes about recent changes after taking a small holiday last November.

