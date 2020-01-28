Language Selection

Gaming
  • Korean survival-horror The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is officially out now

    From publisher Headup and the South-Korean development team at Devespresso Games we have the full release of The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters.

    Continuing the dark and vicious world setup in The Coma: Recut, this standalone sequel doesn't need you to have played the previous game so you can jump right on in thanks to the new protagonist, Mina Park, although it does have certain references to the previous game for those who've played it.

  • Seven years later Kentucky Route Zero is finally complete with the release of Act V

    As a free update to all existing owners, seven years after the initial release Kentucky Route Zero from developer Cardboard Computer is actually done and finished.

    Not only can you now play through the full story, the update also includes the "interludes" - free experimental games which they published to "ill in the story and characters from different perspectives" and the game has new translations too, adjustable text size and Steam Achievements. Quite a big update!

  • Google Stadia adds GYLT and Metro Exodus for Pro and more Stadia news

    It's time for another little roundup of happenings around Google Stadia, the Linux-powered game streaming service.

    Firstly, for anyone who does have the Founder/Premier Edition or were sent a Buddy Pass, the Pro games for February have been announced. At this point, it does seem like Google are running out of Steam as they're giving away their own exclusive GYLT and Metro Exodus. Samurai Shodown and Rise of the Tomb Raider for Pro ends January 31, so you need to claim them before that date to keep them with your subscription. Google did also announce new Pro deals here.

    Google also did an official "Stadia Savepoint" news post on the official Google blog, going over what they've been doing but there's nothing new there since they already announced the big stuff like 120 games coming to Stadia across this year including some timed-exclusives.

  • How Warcraft III accidentally became a great Lord of the Rings game

    Warcraft III shipped in 2002 with a robust set of map-making tools. To younger folks that might sound weird now. “Map-making tools?” But once upon a time it was normal. In the ‘90s and early ‘00s, most multiplayer games shipped with official tools for creating custom maps or scenarios. I imagine a number of today’s developers grew up making maps for Unreal Tournament, Quake, Counter-Strike, Age of Empires II, and yes, Warcraft III.

Raspberry Pi 4 Benchmarked with 32-bit and 64-bit Debian OS

The first Raspberry Pi board with a 64-bit Arm processor was Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, and all new models including the latest Raspberry Pi 4 come with four Arm Cortex-A 64-bit cores. But in order to keep backward software compatibility with the original Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi 2, the Raspberry Pi foundation decided to keep provided 32-bit OS image, so nearly everybody is now running a 32-bit OS on 64-bit hardware, and Eben Upton famously claimed it did not matter. We already wrote that 64-bit Arm (Aarch64) boosted performance by 15 to 30% against 32-bit Arm (Aarch32) several years ago, but Matteo Croce decided to try it out himself on Raspberry Pi 4 board first running benchmarks on Raspbian 32-bit before switching to a lightweight version of Debian compiled as aarch64. Read more

How to Install TensorFlow on Ubuntu Linux Properly

Complete beginner’s guide that teaches you to install TensorFlow on Ubuntu in easy to follow steps. Read more

Meet FuryBSD: A New Desktop BSD Distribution

FuryBSD is a new BSD distribution based on FreeBSD and tweaked for desktops. Here's more information about this new project. Read more

