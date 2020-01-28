Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Mesa 19.3.3

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of January 2020 11:22:14 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • [Mesa-dev] [ANNOUNCE] mesa 19.3.3
    Hi list,

I'd like to announce mesa 19.3.3. This release was delayed due to bugs caught in
CI that needed to be resolved before the release could be made. Due to the
slightly longer cycle there's slightly more patches than would normally be
present in the release.

I've also started using a new script to find the patches in master to pick, so
please ignore any .pick_status.json: commits, they're generated by the new
script.

There's plenty of changes here, but intel, docs, radeonsi, and aco are the
biggest sets of changes.

Dylan


Shortlog
========

Adam Jackson (1):
      drisw: Cache the depth of the X drawable

Andrii Simiklit (1):
      mesa/st: fix a memory leak in get_version

Bas Nieuwenhuizen (2):
      radv: Disable VK_EXT_sample_locations on GFX10.
      radv: Remove syncobj_handle variable in header.

Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (1):
      intel/fs: Only use SLM fence in compute shaders

Daniel Schürmann (2):
      aco: fix unconditional demote_to_helper
      aco: rework lower_to_cssa()

Dylan Baker (5):
      docs: add SHA256 sums for 19.3.2
      cherry-ignore: Update for 19.3.3
      .pick_status.json: Update to c787b8d2a16d5e2950f209b1fcbec6e6c0388845
      docs: Add relnotes for 19.3.3 release
      VERSION: bump version to 19.3.3

Eric Anholt (1):
      mesa: Fix detection of invalidating both depth and stencil.

Eric Engestrom (1):
      meson: use github URL for wraps instead of completely unreliable wrapdb

Erik Faye-Lund (8):
      docs: fix typo in html tag name
      docs: fix paragraphs
      docs: open paragraph before closing it
      docs: use code-tag instead of pre-tag
      docs: use code-tags instead of pre-tags
      docs: use code-tags instead of pre-tags
      docs: move paragraph closing tag
      docs: remove double-closed definition-list

Francisco Jerez (3):
      glsl: Fix software 64-bit integer to 32-bit float conversions.
      intel/fs/gen11+: Handle ROR/ROL in lower_simd_width().
      intel/fs/gen8+: Fix r127 dst/src overlap RA workaround for EOT message payload.

Hyunjun Ko (1):
      turnip: fix invalid VK_ERROR_OUT_OF_POOL_MEMORY

Jan Vesely (1):
      clover: Initialize Asm Parsers

Jason Ekstrand (8):
      anv: Flag descriptors dirty when gl_NumWorkgroups is used
      intel/vec4: Support scoped_memory_barrier
      intel/blorp: Fill out all the dwords of MI_ATOMIC
      anv: Don't over-advertise descriptor indexing features
      anv: Memset array properties
      anv/blorp: Rename buffer image stride parameters
      anv: Canonicalize buffer formats for image/buffer copies
      anv: Stop allocating WSI event fences off the instance

Jonathan Marek (1):
      st/mesa: don't lower YUV when driver supports it natively

Kenneth Graunke (2):
      intel/compiler: Fix illegal mutation in get_nir_image_intrinsic_image
      intel: Fix aux map alignments on 32-bit builds.

Lasse Lopperi (1):
      freedreno/drm: Fix memory leak in softpin implementation

Lionel Landwerlin (4):
      anv: fix intel perf queries availability writes
      anv: only use VkSamplerCreateInfo::compareOp if enabled
      intel/perf: expose timestamp begin for mdapi
      intel/perf: report query split for mdapi

Marek Olšák (4):
      ac/gpu_info: always use distributed tessellation on gfx10
      radeonsi: work around an LLVM crash when using llvm.amdgcn.icmp.i64.i1
      radeonsi: clean up how internal compute dispatches are handled
      radeonsi: don't invoke decompression inside internal launch_grid

Nataraj Deshpande (1):
      egl/android: Restrict minimum triple buffering for android color_buffers

Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (8):
      radeonsi: release saved resources in si_retile_dcc
      radeonsi: release saved resources in si_compute_expand_fmask
      radeonsi: release saved resources in si_compute_clear_render_target
      radeonsi: release saved resources in si_compute_copy_image
      radeonsi: release saved resources in si_compute_do_clear_or_copy
      radeonsi: fix fmask expand compute shader
      radeonsi: make sure fmask expand is done if needed
      util: call bind_sampler_states before setting sampler_views

Rhys Perry (8):
      aco: set vm for pos0 exports on GFX10
      aco: fix imageSize()/textureSize() with large buffers on GFX8
      aco: fix uninitialized data in the binary
      aco: set exec_potentially_empty for demotes
      aco: disable add combining for ds_swizzle_b32
      aco: don't DCE atomics with return values
      aco: check if multiplication/clamp is live when applying output modifier
      aco: fix off-by-one error when initializing sgpr_live_in

Samuel Pitoiset (2):
      radv: only use VkSamplerCreateInfo::compareOp if enabled
      radv: fix double free corruption in radv_alloc_memory()

Samuel Thibault (1):
      meson: Do not require libdrm for DRI2 on hurd

Tapani Pälli (1):
      egl/android: fix buffer_count for applications setting max count

Thong Thai (1):
      mesa: Prevent _MaxLevel from being less than zero

Timur Kristóf (1):
      aco/gfx10: Fix VcmpxExecWARHazard mitigation.




git tag: mesa-19.3.3
  • Mesa 19.3.3 Released With Many Fixes

    While Mesa 20.0 will be entering its feature freeze this week and branching ahead of the stable release expected in about one month, for now the Mesa 19.3 series is the newest available for stable users.

    Among the fixes to find with Mesa 19.3.3 are listed below while mostly amounting to the usual AMD Radeon and Intel churn along with other core work.

  • Mesa 19.3.3 Released with Improvements for Dead Rising 4, Many Fixes

    The Mesa 3D graphics library has been updated today to version 19.3.3, another bugfix release in the Mesa 19.3 series that addresses various crashes and other issues.

    Mesa 19.3.3 arrives two weeks after version 19.3.2 and it’s here to fix a crash with the Dead Rising 4 action-adventure video game on GFX6 and GFX7 family of AMD GPUs, improve compiling support with GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 10, and a memory leak in the softpin implementation of the Freedreno DRM driver.

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Raspberry Pi 4 Benchmarked with 32-bit and 64-bit Debian OS

The first Raspberry Pi board with a 64-bit Arm processor was Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, and all new models including the latest Raspberry Pi 4 come with four Arm Cortex-A 64-bit cores. But in order to keep backward software compatibility with the original Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi 2, the Raspberry Pi foundation decided to keep provided 32-bit OS image, so nearly everybody is now running a 32-bit OS on 64-bit hardware, and Eben Upton famously claimed it did not matter. We already wrote that 64-bit Arm (Aarch64) boosted performance by 15 to 30% against 32-bit Arm (Aarch32) several years ago, but Matteo Croce decided to try it out himself on Raspberry Pi 4 board first running benchmarks on Raspbian 32-bit before switching to a lightweight version of Debian compiled as aarch64. Read more

How to Install TensorFlow on Ubuntu Linux Properly

Complete beginner’s guide that teaches you to install TensorFlow on Ubuntu in easy to follow steps. Read more

Meet FuryBSD: A New Desktop BSD Distribution

FuryBSD is a new BSD distribution based on FreeBSD and tweaked for desktops. Here's more information about this new project. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6