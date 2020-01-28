Mesa 19.3.3
-
Hi list,
I'd like to announce mesa 19.3.3. This release was delayed due to bugs caught in
CI that needed to be resolved before the release could be made. Due to the
slightly longer cycle there's slightly more patches than would normally be
present in the release.
I've also started using a new script to find the patches in master to pick, so
please ignore any .pick_status.json: commits, they're generated by the new
script.
There's plenty of changes here, but intel, docs, radeonsi, and aco are the
biggest sets of changes.
Dylan
Shortlog
========
Adam Jackson (1):
drisw: Cache the depth of the X drawable
Andrii Simiklit (1):
mesa/st: fix a memory leak in get_version
Bas Nieuwenhuizen (2):
radv: Disable VK_EXT_sample_locations on GFX10.
radv: Remove syncobj_handle variable in header.
Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (1):
intel/fs: Only use SLM fence in compute shaders
Daniel Schürmann (2):
aco: fix unconditional demote_to_helper
aco: rework lower_to_cssa()
Dylan Baker (5):
docs: add SHA256 sums for 19.3.2
cherry-ignore: Update for 19.3.3
.pick_status.json: Update to c787b8d2a16d5e2950f209b1fcbec6e6c0388845
docs: Add relnotes for 19.3.3 release
VERSION: bump version to 19.3.3
Eric Anholt (1):
mesa: Fix detection of invalidating both depth and stencil.
Eric Engestrom (1):
meson: use github URL for wraps instead of completely unreliable wrapdb
Erik Faye-Lund (8):
docs: fix typo in html tag name
docs: fix paragraphs
docs: open paragraph before closing it
docs: use code-tag instead of pre-tag
docs: use code-tags instead of pre-tags
docs: use code-tags instead of pre-tags
docs: move paragraph closing tag
docs: remove double-closed definition-list
Francisco Jerez (3):
glsl: Fix software 64-bit integer to 32-bit float conversions.
intel/fs/gen11+: Handle ROR/ROL in lower_simd_width().
intel/fs/gen8+: Fix r127 dst/src overlap RA workaround for EOT message payload.
Hyunjun Ko (1):
turnip: fix invalid VK_ERROR_OUT_OF_POOL_MEMORY
Jan Vesely (1):
clover: Initialize Asm Parsers
Jason Ekstrand (8):
anv: Flag descriptors dirty when gl_NumWorkgroups is used
intel/vec4: Support scoped_memory_barrier
intel/blorp: Fill out all the dwords of MI_ATOMIC
anv: Don't over-advertise descriptor indexing features
anv: Memset array properties
anv/blorp: Rename buffer image stride parameters
anv: Canonicalize buffer formats for image/buffer copies
anv: Stop allocating WSI event fences off the instance
Jonathan Marek (1):
st/mesa: don't lower YUV when driver supports it natively
Kenneth Graunke (2):
intel/compiler: Fix illegal mutation in get_nir_image_intrinsic_image
intel: Fix aux map alignments on 32-bit builds.
Lasse Lopperi (1):
freedreno/drm: Fix memory leak in softpin implementation
Lionel Landwerlin (4):
anv: fix intel perf queries availability writes
anv: only use VkSamplerCreateInfo::compareOp if enabled
intel/perf: expose timestamp begin for mdapi
intel/perf: report query split for mdapi
Marek Olšák (4):
ac/gpu_info: always use distributed tessellation on gfx10
radeonsi: work around an LLVM crash when using llvm.amdgcn.icmp.i64.i1
radeonsi: clean up how internal compute dispatches are handled
radeonsi: don't invoke decompression inside internal launch_grid
Nataraj Deshpande (1):
egl/android: Restrict minimum triple buffering for android color_buffers
Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (8):
radeonsi: release saved resources in si_retile_dcc
radeonsi: release saved resources in si_compute_expand_fmask
radeonsi: release saved resources in si_compute_clear_render_target
radeonsi: release saved resources in si_compute_copy_image
radeonsi: release saved resources in si_compute_do_clear_or_copy
radeonsi: fix fmask expand compute shader
radeonsi: make sure fmask expand is done if needed
util: call bind_sampler_states before setting sampler_views
Rhys Perry (8):
aco: set vm for pos0 exports on GFX10
aco: fix imageSize()/textureSize() with large buffers on GFX8
aco: fix uninitialized data in the binary
aco: set exec_potentially_empty for demotes
aco: disable add combining for ds_swizzle_b32
aco: don't DCE atomics with return values
aco: check if multiplication/clamp is live when applying output modifier
aco: fix off-by-one error when initializing sgpr_live_in
Samuel Pitoiset (2):
radv: only use VkSamplerCreateInfo::compareOp if enabled
radv: fix double free corruption in radv_alloc_memory()
Samuel Thibault (1):
meson: Do not require libdrm for DRI2 on hurd
Tapani Pälli (1):
egl/android: fix buffer_count for applications setting max count
Thong Thai (1):
mesa: Prevent _MaxLevel from being less than zero
Timur Kristóf (1):
aco/gfx10: Fix VcmpxExecWARHazard mitigation.
git tag: mesa-19.3.3
-
While Mesa 20.0 will be entering its feature freeze this week and branching ahead of the stable release expected in about one month, for now the Mesa 19.3 series is the newest available for stable users.
Among the fixes to find with Mesa 19.3.3 are listed below while mostly amounting to the usual AMD Radeon and Intel churn along with other core work.
-
The Mesa 3D graphics library has been updated today to version 19.3.3, another bugfix release in the Mesa 19.3 series that addresses various crashes and other issues.
Mesa 19.3.3 arrives two weeks after version 19.3.2 and it’s here to fix a crash with the Dead Rising 4 action-adventure video game on GFX6 and GFX7 family of AMD GPUs, improve compiling support with GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) 10, and a memory leak in the softpin implementation of the Freedreno DRM driver.
Games: Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, Kentucky Route Zero, Google Stadia, Warcraft III
-
From publisher Headup and the South-Korean development team at Devespresso Games we have the full release of The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters.
Continuing the dark and vicious world setup in The Coma: Recut, this standalone sequel doesn't need you to have played the previous game so you can jump right on in thanks to the new protagonist, Mina Park, although it does have certain references to the previous game for those who've played it.
-
As a free update to all existing owners, seven years after the initial release Kentucky Route Zero from developer Cardboard Computer is actually done and finished.
Not only can you now play through the full story, the update also includes the "interludes" - free experimental games which they published to "ill in the story and characters from different perspectives" and the game has new translations too, adjustable text size and Steam Achievements. Quite a big update!
-
It's time for another little roundup of happenings around Google Stadia, the Linux-powered game streaming service.
Firstly, for anyone who does have the Founder/Premier Edition or were sent a Buddy Pass, the Pro games for February have been announced. At this point, it does seem like Google are running out of Steam as they're giving away their own exclusive GYLT and Metro Exodus. Samurai Shodown and Rise of the Tomb Raider for Pro ends January 31, so you need to claim them before that date to keep them with your subscription. Google did also announce new Pro deals here.
Google also did an official "Stadia Savepoint" news post on the official Google blog, going over what they've been doing but there's nothing new there since they already announced the big stuff like 120 games coming to Stadia across this year including some timed-exclusives.
-
Warcraft III shipped in 2002 with a robust set of map-making tools. To younger folks that might sound weird now. “Map-making tools?” But once upon a time it was normal. In the ‘90s and early ‘00s, most multiplayer games shipped with official tools for creating custom maps or scenarios. I imagine a number of today’s developers grew up making maps for Unreal Tournament, Quake, Counter-Strike, Age of Empires II, and yes, Warcraft III.
Godot's Vulkan Progress
-
It's been a while since the previous progress report, as I went on vacation in November (did not take a vacation in years...), and December I had a lot of other engine related tasks that piled up that I had to solve. Work on the Vulkan branch resumed at the beginning of January and significant progress was made already.
-
We remain quite excited to see Godot 4.0 this year that most notably is working on Vulkan API support.
Godot 4.0 will hopefully be out in mid-2020 with the big ticket item being a Vulkan renderer. Godot lead developer Juan Linietsky has been back at work striving to have the Vulkan renderer match feature completeness to the Godot 3.x OpenGL rendering while also introducing new advanced features.
Some of the latest Godot Vulkan developments include working out a modernized post-processing stack, rewritten auto exposure code with better performance, rewritten glow/bloom, a new depth of field effect, new screen space ambient occlusion, and specular anti-aliasing.
-
Two bits of news relating to the free and open source game engine, Godot Engine, to share today and it's quite exciting.
Firstly, the Vulkan support coming with the big Godot Engine 4.0 release later in the year (not the upcoming 3.2 release) continues improving the graphics overhaul. In a new progress update, lead developer Juan Linietsky writes about recent changes after taking a small holiday last November.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
2 min 1 sec ago
6 hours 5 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
14 hours 50 min ago
14 hours 52 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
15 hours 1 min ago