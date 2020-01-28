Python Programming Leftovers
Python '!=' Is Not 'is not': Comparing Objects in Python
There’s a subtle difference between the Python identity operator (is) and the equality operator (==). Your code can run fine when you use the Python is operator to compare numbers, until it suddenly doesn’t. You might have heard somewhere that the Python is operator is faster than the == operator, or you may feel that it looks more Pythonic. However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that these operators don’t behave quite the same.
The == operator compares the value or equality of two objects, whereas the Python is operator checks whether two variables point to the same object in memory. In the vast majority of cases, this means you should use the equality operators == and !=, except when you’re comparing to None.
Webinar: “Security Checks for Python Code” with Anthony Shaw
Software has security issues, Python is software, so how do Python developers avoid common traps? In this webinar, Anthony Shaw discusses the topic of security vulnerabilities, how code quality tools can help, and demonstrates the PyCharm plugin he wrote to let the IDE help.
Leysin Winter sprint 2020: Feb 29 - March 8th
The next PyPy sprint will be in Leysin, Switzerland, for the fourteenth time. This is a fully public sprint: newcomers and topics other than those proposed below are welcome.
[Old] BPF Theremin, Tetris, and Typewriters
If you wish to develop your own BPF observability tools, start with bpftrace and only use BCC when needed. My BPF Performance Tools book has plenty of examples. This is the culmination of five years of work: the BPF kernel runtime, C support, LLVM and Clang support, the BCC front-end, and finally the bpftrace language. Starting with other interfaces is like writing your first Java program in JVM bytecode. You can...but if you're looking for an educational exercise, I'd recommend using BPF tools to find performance wins.
Introducing Anaconda Team Edition: Secure Open-Source Data Science for the Enterprise
I’m very excited to announce a new addition to Anaconda’s product line — Anaconda Team Edition!
For the last few years, Anaconda has offered two products: our free Anaconda Distribution, meant for individual practitioners, and Anaconda Enterprise, our full-featured machine learning platform for the enterprise. This left a gap for many data scientists and developers who use Anaconda professionally, but whose companies either do not yet need a fully-featured machine learning platform, or are building their own solution.
But even for these companies, open-source data science and machine learning tools are largely undermanaged. There are thousands of open-source packages data scientists and developers could bring into an organization, unaware of potential security or licensing implications. Moreover, these packages have complex inter-dependencies and intricate build requirements, which are underserved by traditional IT OSS management solutions.
Many of our enterprise users have been asking for the convenience and security of mirroring Anaconda’s repository onto their own infrastructure, using an official facility rather than relying on our community-facing free services. This is why we are offering Anaconda Team Edition.
Security Leftovers
Data transfer in GTK4
Ditch Windows 7 For Ubuntu Linux With This Great Guide
If you’re still using Windows 7 and not paying for extended support (likely the vast majority of home users), you’re entering very risky waters. Microsoft won’t be sending along any more updates or security patches which leaves you exposed to all kinds of nastiness. You may be considering upgrading to Windows 10, or even buying a new PC with Windows 10 pre-installed since many older computers don’t meet the hardware requirements to run the latest version of Microsoft’s OS. But Canonical, the company behind the Linux distribution Ubuntu, has published a new guide to ease you through the transition from Windows 7 to Linux.
LibreOffice 6.4 Released, This is What’s New
LibreOffice 6.4 is here, serving as the latest stable release of this hugely popular open source productivity suite And, as you’d expect, LibreOffice 6.4 features a veritable crop of core updates and key improvements. The Document Foundation, the non-profit organisation who help steer development of this free office software, say LibreOffice 6.4 is a “performance-focused” release that features “almost perfect support for DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files.” It’s also the first major release of LibreOffice to be made in the suite’s tenth anniversary year. For more on what’s new, read on! Also: Performance-focused LibreOffice 6.4 is available for download We Love Performance... So We Love LibreOffice 6.4 With This Office Suite Now Running Faster LibreOffice 6.4 released LibreOffice 6.4 Released. This is What’s New. LibreOffice Office Suite 6.4 Released [Ubuntu PPA]
