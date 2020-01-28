"Open" Hardware and Linux-Friendly Hardware: Arduino, Bluetooth, RasPi and More
10 of the Best IoT Projects Using Arduino
If you’re an electronics hobbyist, chances are you’ve heard of the Arduino. It’s a tiny computer that you can use to do surprisingly complex things. It also happens to be behind a fair number of Internet of Things projects.
While some people reach for Raspberry Pi or something even more powerful, an Arduino or Arduino Uno might be all you need. We’ve put together a list of IoT projects that prove this to be true.
Best USB Bluetooth Adapters that are Linux-compatible
Do you want to add Bluetooth support to your Linux desktop or laptop? If so, consider getting a USB Bluetooth adapter. They’re inexpensive and a great way to add Bluetooth connectivity with ease.
Finding a Linux-compatible Bluetooth adapter is hard work, as not many manufacturers support Linux out of the box. Due to how difficult it is to find an adapter, we’ve made a list of the four best USB Bluetooth adapters that are Linux-compatible.
Our brand-new HackSpace magazine trailer
Our brand-new trailer for HackSpace magazine is very pretty. Here, have a look for yourself.
Compute module and ATX board set sail on Coffee Lake
Portwell’s “PCOM-B654GL” COM Express Basic Type 6 module and “RUBY-D811-Q370” industrial ATX board both run on 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs, and the RUBY-D811 also supports 9th Gen models. Features include 4x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 4x SATA, 3x 4K displays, and loads of PCIe links.
We seem to be in the middle of the Coffee Lake boom. This could take a while since many of the products, such as Portwell’s new RUBY-D811-Q370 ATX board also support Intel’s 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips in addition to 8th Gen. Also, Intel has so far released only a few models from its 10nm, 10th Gen Ice Lake family.
Apollo Lake and Allwinner based panel PCs target retail, kiosk, and medical jobs, and
Portwell’s LEAD Series panel PCs come with IP65-protected 21.5- and 23.6-inch capacitive touchscreens. Models include the Apollo Lake based LEAD-PPC with Linux, Win 10, or Android, and a LEAD-PND that runs Android 6.0 on an octa-core -A7 Allwinner A83T.
Earlier this month at CES, Portwell launched a line of LEAD Series panel PCs and touchscreen monitors. In addition to the Apollo Lake based LEAD-PPC and Allwinner A83T powered LEAD-PND, the company announced a LEAD-PD line of independent touchscreen monitors with no computer.
LibreOffice 6.4 Released. This is What’s New.
LibreOffice is the most popular free office suite at the moment with millions of downloads. This is the most active project with features are being added very frequently in each release.
OpenSMTPD Bug in the News (CVE-2020-7247)
Flashing Builds from the Android Open Source Project
Spring the mouse trap: don't fall for Disney+
It's common to feel a little uneasy when it comes to Disney. Most people know that the mouse didn't get to where he is now by himself, and that behind him there are more shadowy people wearing suits than their cheerful advertising admits. Likewise, the intricate control and extensive surveillance they have over their parks can be seen as a playground for dystopia. Over the last few decades, the company has grown tremendously, with billion dollar franchises such as Star Wars and the Marvel universe making up only a fraction of the Disney empire, in addition to the complete film catalog of 20th Century Fox. Disney's leadership in the movie world has given them immense power that they have a rich history of abusing, as we've seen with the "Mickey Mouse Protection Act," and the notorious Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Like the witch with her cauldron, Disney executives were concocting something evil when they were brewing up Disney+. It needed just the right amount of poison to be palatable: not enough to where it would turn everyone away, but not so little that users would be able to actually take a screenshot of the film that they are watching. Maleficent is more than just a character in a Disney film; it's an apt descriptor for the behavior of Disney itself when it comes to their attack on culture through Digital Restrictions Management (DRM). Along with the steady wave of advertising, Disney+ drew early comments from concerned free software developers like Hans de Goede, who was among the first to point out that Disney+ would be using the highest restriction level of Widevine DRM. Widevine is a scheme that's familiar to anti-DRM activists, and is one commonly embedded in Encrypted Media Extensions (EME), the World Wide Web's Consortium's initiative to create a Hollyweb out of the Internet. For a short time, this made the Disney+ "service" incompatible with all GNU/Linux systems, Chromebooks, and many older Android devices. Though public comment led them to loosen the shackles a little, that doesn't mean that your favorite films are any less imprisoned.
