The FreeBSD project has issued their last quarterly status update for 2019. During Q4-2019 were many improvements to the FreeBSD project itself and related BSD ecosystem. Some of their happenings for Q4 included: - Delivering the successful FreeBSD 12.1-RELEASE in early November. - Support for newer Intel WiFi chipsets. As part of that, WiFi now works on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen laptop which is the laptop FreeBSD Foundation is aiming for good BSD support.

Here is the last quarterly status report for 2019. As you might remember from last report, we changed our timeline: now we collect reports the last month of each quarter and we edit and publish the full document the next month. Thus, we cover here the period October 2019 - December 2019. If you thought that the FreeBSD community was less active in the Christmas' quarter you will be glad to be proven wrong: a quick glance at the summary will be sufficient to see that much work has been done in the last months.

Chef Habitat provides automation capabilities for defining, packaging, and delivering applications to almost any environment with any operating system, on any platform. Over the last year, we’ve seen organizations like Alaska Airlines, Rakuten, Walmart, and Rizing address a broad range of application delivery automation challenges with Habitat. They’ve improved their developers’ productivity, reduced deployment failures, and are delivering applications consistently across a variety of platforms and technologies.

Even though bank leaders are becoming convinced that leveraging open source technology is the future, banks will not transform over night to open source adepts. Just like introducing all other new technologies and methodologies, embracing open source software requires a cultural shift in the whole organization, which takes time and intensive change management.

In the words of Cory Doctorow: ?Interoperability is the act of making a new product or service work with an existing product or service?. The tech market has moved further and further away from interoperable standards in favor of vendor-lock-in or ?silos? over the last decade. I?ll discuss file hosting services to explain the problem with the lack of interoperable standards and argue for the need for legislation to ensure such interoperability. Let?s look at this app-integration with commercial file hosting providers targeted at consumers as an example. The big players in this space are Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Apple iCloud, and Dropbox. There are dozens of more actors in this space. It?s common for all sorts of apps to integrate with one or more of these services to offer app-specific synchronization features. This is used to synchronize to-do lists, documents, and other app-specific data. A few large developers offer their own hosting services. However, many smaller app developers don?t want to take on the role of a file hosting provider. Instead, they build-in the option to synchronize using a third-party service.

Under a new initiative from the Center for Open Science, based in Charlottesville, Virginia, more than 300 scholarly titles in psychology, education and biomedical science will be assessed on 10 measures related to transparency, with their overall result for each category published in a publicly available league table.

GUADEC is in Mexico this year, which is great! This means that, for once, the tables are turned and people in Europe will get to experience what everyone in the rest of the world normally experiences for GUADEC: long travel times. That’s no bad thing, but I suspect it means there’ll be more people from Europe who are taking a break from GUADEC this year. I don’t want to travel to GUADEC, but do want to keep up with the conference and see people. So I’m looking at organising a UK remote attendance party for GUADEC, where anyone who isn’t going to Mexico is welcome to come along for a few days, follow the conference remotely, hack together, and socialise together.

March is a busy month in the open source calendar, with not just SUSECON occurring in Dublin, Ireland, but also the Ceph community congregating on the city of Seoul in South Korea for the ever popular Cephalocon conference. The global Ceph community is very vibrant, and where better to hold the annual get together for lovers of the industry-leading, open source software-defined storage technology than the high-tech metropolis that is Seoul?

Programming: LLVM. Java, JSON, Python and Bash Misc. AMD Zen 2 "Znver2" Optimizations With LLVM Clang 10 Bring Some Improvements With LLVM Clang 10 having added a Zen 2 scheduler model tuned for the latest AMD CPUs over the existing "znver2" tuning that had just copied the Zen 1 scheduler, here are some benchmarks looking at the LLVM Clang 9 vs. 10 compiler performance on AMD EPYC when making use of "-march=znver2" optimizations. On the AMD EPYC 7742 2P server running Ubuntu 19.10 with the Linux 5.5 kernel, I carried out benchmarks earlier this month comparing the LLVM Clang 9.0.1 performance to that of LLVM Clang 10.0 after the Zen 2 (znver2) improvements landed and around the time of the LLVM 10.0 branching.

3 lessons I've learned writing Ansible playbooks I've used Ansible since 2013 and maintain some of my original playbooks to this day. They have evolved with Ansible from version 1.4 to the current version (as of this writing, 2.9). Along the way, as Ansible grew from having dozens to hundreds and now thousands of modules, I've learned a lot about how to make sure my playbooks are maintainable and scalable as my systems grow. Even for simple projects (like the playbook I use to manage my own laptop), it pays dividends to avoid common pitfalls and make decisions that will make the future you thankful instead of regretful.

Introduction to Eclipse JKube: Java tooling for Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift We as Java developers are often busy working on our applications by optimizing application memory, speed, etc. In recent years, encapsulating our applications into lightweight, independent units called containers has become quite a trend, and almost every enterprise is trying to shift its infrastructure onto container technologies like Docker and Kubernetes. Kubernetes is an open source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications, but it has a steep learning curve, and an application developer with no background in DevOps can find this system a bit overwhelming. In this article, I will talk about tools that can help when deploying your Maven applications to Kubernetes/Red Hat OpenShift. Background: Eclipse JKube This project was not built from scratch. It’s just a refactored and rebranded version of the Fabric8 Maven plugin, which was a Maven plugin used in the Fabric8 ecosystem. Although the Fabric8 project was liked and appreciated by many people in the open source community, due to unfortunate reasons it could not become successful, and the idea of Fabric8 as an integrated development platform on top of Kubernetes died. Although the main project is archived, there are still active repositories used by the community, such as the Fabric8 Docker Maven plugin, the Fabric8 Kubernetes client, and of course the Fabric8 Maven plugin. As maintainers of the Fabric8 Maven plugin, we started decoupling the Fabric8 ecosystem related pieces from the plugin to make a general-purpose Kubernetes/OpenShift plugin. We also felt there was a need for rebranding because most people were confused about whether this plugin had something to do with Fabric8. Hence, we decided to rebrand it, and fortunately, someone from the Eclipse foundation approached us to take in our project. Now, the project is being renamed to Eclipse JKube and can be found in the Eclipse Foundation repos on GitHub.

JSON Lines: record-style JSON There are lots of websites that explain why JSON is so popular. It's based on the familar JavaScript syntax and it has several advantages over CSV, XML and other data transfer formats. T

JSON, Unicode, and Perl … Oh My! You might think this a reasonable enough round-trip, just using two different JSON libraries, Mojo::JSON and Cpanel::JSON::XS. In fact, though, when you run this you’ll see that $decode in the above is "\x{c3}\x{83}\x{c2}\x{a9}", not just the "\xc3\xa9" that we started with. Python MOSS Video, BSSw Honorable Mention, and The Maintainership Book I Am Writing Mozilla interviewed me about the Python Package Index (PyPI), a USD$170,000 Mozilla Open Source Support award I helped the Python Software Foundation get in 2017, and how we used that money to revamp PyPI and drive it forward in 2017 and 2018. From that interview, they condensed a video (2 minutes, 14 seconds) featuring, for instance, slo-mo footage of me making air quotes. Their tweet calls me "a driving force behind" PyPI, and given how many people were working on it way before I was, that's quite a compliment! I will put a transcript in the comments of this blog post. (Please note that they massively condensed this video from 30+ minutes of interview. In the video, I say, "the site got popular before the code got good". In the interview, I did not just say that without acknowledging the tremendous effort of past volunteers who worked on the previous iteration of PyPI and kept the site going through massive infrastructure challenges, but that's been edited (for brevity, I assume).)

Hidden test dependencies Tests should be independent, isolated and repeatable. When they are, it's easy to run just one of them, run all of them in parallel or use pytest-testmon. But we don't live in an ideal world and many times we end up with a test suite with unwanted hidden test dependencies. In this article I am describing a couple of tips and tricks which allow us to find and fix the problems.

Wing Python IDE 7.2.1 - January 28, 2020 Wing 7.2.1 fixes debug process group termination, avoids failures seen when pasting some Python code, prevents crashing in vi browse mode when the first line of the file is blank, and fixes some other usability issues.

Karl Dubost: Week notes - 2020 w04 - worklog - Python I dedicated most of my time in advancing the new anonymous workflow reporting. The interesting process in doing it was to have tests and having to refactor some functions a couple of times so it made more sense. Tests are really a safe place to make progress. A new function will break tests results and we will work to fix the tests and/or the function to a place which is cleaner. And then we work on the next modification of the code. Tests become a lifeline in your development. Another thing which I realize that it is maybe time we create a new module for our issues themselves. It would model, instantiate our issues and we can use in multiple places. Currently we have too many back and forth on parsing texts, calling dictionaries items, etc. We can probably improve this with a dedicated module. Probably for the phase 2 of our new workflow project. Also I have not been effective as I wished. The windmill of thoughts about my ex-work colleagues future is running wild. Bash Bash Select (Make Menus) In this tutorial, we will cover the basics of the select construct in Bash.

Some Useful Bash Aliases and How to Create Bash Aliases Do you spend a good amount of time working in the command line? Then you may have noticed that most of the commands you run are a small subset of all the available commands. Most of them are habitual and you may be running them every single day. To lessen the suffering of typing, developers the command utilities have attempted to eliminate the extraneous typing with abbreviations, for example, “ls” instead of “list”, “cd” instead of “change-directory”, “cat” instead of “catenate” etc. Yet, typing the same command over and over and over is truly boring and unenjoyable. This is where aliases come handy. Using an alias, it’s possible to assign your shortcut for a specific command. Here, we’ll be talking about how to create Bash aliases and demonstrate some useful aliases that you might enjoy.

Bash break and continue Loops allow you to run one or more commands multiple times until a certain condition is met. However, sometimes you may need to alter the flow of the loop and terminate the loop or only the current iteration. In Bash, break and continue statements allows you to control the loop execution.