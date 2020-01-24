Programming: LLVM. Java, JSON, Python and Bash
AMD Zen 2 "Znver2" Optimizations With LLVM Clang 10 Bring Some Improvements
With LLVM Clang 10 having added a Zen 2 scheduler model tuned for the latest AMD CPUs over the existing "znver2" tuning that had just copied the Zen 1 scheduler, here are some benchmarks looking at the LLVM Clang 9 vs. 10 compiler performance on AMD EPYC when making use of "-march=znver2" optimizations.
On the AMD EPYC 7742 2P server running Ubuntu 19.10 with the Linux 5.5 kernel, I carried out benchmarks earlier this month comparing the LLVM Clang 9.0.1 performance to that of LLVM Clang 10.0 after the Zen 2 (znver2) improvements landed and around the time of the LLVM 10.0 branching.
3 lessons I've learned writing Ansible playbooks
I've used Ansible since 2013 and maintain some of my original playbooks to this day. They have evolved with Ansible from version 1.4 to the current version (as of this writing, 2.9).
Along the way, as Ansible grew from having dozens to hundreds and now thousands of modules, I've learned a lot about how to make sure my playbooks are maintainable and scalable as my systems grow. Even for simple projects (like the playbook I use to manage my own laptop), it pays dividends to avoid common pitfalls and make decisions that will make the future you thankful instead of regretful.
Introduction to Eclipse JKube: Java tooling for Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift
We as Java developers are often busy working on our applications by optimizing application memory, speed, etc. In recent years, encapsulating our applications into lightweight, independent units called containers has become quite a trend, and almost every enterprise is trying to shift its infrastructure onto container technologies like Docker and Kubernetes.
Kubernetes is an open source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications, but it has a steep learning curve, and an application developer with no background in DevOps can find this system a bit overwhelming. In this article, I will talk about tools that can help when deploying your Maven applications to Kubernetes/Red Hat OpenShift.
Background: Eclipse JKube
This project was not built from scratch. It’s just a refactored and rebranded version of the Fabric8 Maven plugin, which was a Maven plugin used in the Fabric8 ecosystem. Although the Fabric8 project was liked and appreciated by many people in the open source community, due to unfortunate reasons it could not become successful, and the idea of Fabric8 as an integrated development platform on top of Kubernetes died. Although the main project is archived, there are still active repositories used by the community, such as the Fabric8 Docker Maven plugin, the Fabric8 Kubernetes client, and of course the Fabric8 Maven plugin.
As maintainers of the Fabric8 Maven plugin, we started decoupling the Fabric8 ecosystem related pieces from the plugin to make a general-purpose Kubernetes/OpenShift plugin. We also felt there was a need for rebranding because most people were confused about whether this plugin had something to do with Fabric8. Hence, we decided to rebrand it, and fortunately, someone from the Eclipse foundation approached us to take in our project. Now, the project is being renamed to Eclipse JKube and can be found in the Eclipse Foundation repos on GitHub.
JSON Lines: record-style JSON
There are lots of websites that explain why JSON is so popular. It's based on the familar JavaScript syntax and it has several advantages over CSV, XML and other data transfer formats. T
JSON, Unicode, and Perl … Oh My!
You might think this a reasonable enough round-trip, just using two different JSON libraries, Mojo::JSON and Cpanel::JSON::XS. In fact, though, when you run this you’ll see that $decode in the above is "\x{c3}\x{83}\x{c2}\x{a9}", not just the "\xc3\xa9" that we started with.
Python
MOSS Video, BSSw Honorable Mention, and The Maintainership Book I Am Writing
Mozilla interviewed me about the Python Package Index (PyPI), a USD$170,000 Mozilla Open Source Support award I helped the Python Software Foundation get in 2017, and how we used that money to revamp PyPI and drive it forward in 2017 and 2018.
From that interview, they condensed a video (2 minutes, 14 seconds) featuring, for instance, slo-mo footage of me making air quotes. Their tweet calls me "a driving force behind" PyPI, and given how many people were working on it way before I was, that's quite a compliment!
I will put a transcript in the comments of this blog post.
(Please note that they massively condensed this video from 30+ minutes of interview. In the video, I say, "the site got popular before the code got good". In the interview, I did not just say that without acknowledging the tremendous effort of past volunteers who worked on the previous iteration of PyPI and kept the site going through massive infrastructure challenges, but that's been edited (for brevity, I assume).)
Hidden test dependencies
Tests should be independent, isolated and repeatable. When they are, it's easy to run just one of them, run all of them in parallel or use pytest-testmon. But we don't live in an ideal world and many times we end up with a test suite with unwanted hidden test dependencies. In this article I am describing a couple of tips and tricks which allow us to find and fix the problems.
Wing Python IDE 7.2.1 - January 28, 2020
Wing 7.2.1 fixes debug process group termination, avoids failures seen when pasting some Python code, prevents crashing in vi browse mode when the first line of the file is blank, and fixes some other usability issues.
Karl Dubost: Week notes - 2020 w04 - worklog - Python
I dedicated most of my time in advancing the new anonymous workflow reporting. The interesting process in doing it was to have tests and having to refactor some functions a couple of times so it made more sense.
Tests are really a safe place to make progress. A new function will break tests results and we will work to fix the tests and/or the function to a place which is cleaner. And then we work on the next modification of the code. Tests become a lifeline in your development.
Another thing which I realize that it is maybe time we create a new module for our issues themselves. It would model, instantiate our issues and we can use in multiple places. Currently we have too many back and forth on parsing texts, calling dictionaries items, etc. We can probably improve this with a dedicated module. Probably for the phase 2 of our new workflow project.
Also I have not been effective as I wished. The windmill of thoughts about my ex-work colleagues future is running wild.
Bash
Bash Select (Make Menus)
In this tutorial, we will cover the basics of the select construct in Bash.
Some Useful Bash Aliases and How to Create Bash Aliases
Do you spend a good amount of time working in the command line? Then you may have noticed that most of the commands you run are a small subset of all the available commands. Most of them are habitual and you may be running them every single day.
To lessen the suffering of typing, developers the command utilities have attempted to eliminate the extraneous typing with abbreviations, for example, “ls” instead of “list”, “cd” instead of “change-directory”, “cat” instead of “catenate” etc. Yet, typing the same command over and over and over is truly boring and unenjoyable.
This is where aliases come handy. Using an alias, it’s possible to assign your shortcut for a specific command. Here, we’ll be talking about how to create Bash aliases and demonstrate some useful aliases that you might enjoy.
Bash break and continue
Loops allow you to run one or more commands multiple times until a certain condition is met. However, sometimes you may need to alter the flow of the loop and terminate the loop or only the current iteration.
In Bash, break and continue statements allows you to control the loop execution.
