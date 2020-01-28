4 open source productivity tools on my wishlist
Last year, I brought you 19 days of new (to you) productivity tools for 2019. This year, I'm taking a different approach: building an environment that will allow you to be more productive in the new year, using tools you may or may not already be using.
But what about…
When searching for productivity apps, I never find everything I want, and I almost always miss something great that my readers share with me. So, as I bring this series to a close, it's time again to talk about some of the topics I failed to cover in this year's series.
7 Best Linux Distros For Programmers
Linux distributions allow you to not only browse the web but also to work on any other necessary tasks. The Linux kernel is very flexible and it enables developers to make any modifications and contributions they want. Besides, Linux can run on any hardware and is compatible with all the popular programming languages.
The flexibility of Linux distros is a reason why Linux has always been so popular among programmers. Some distros have quite impressive functionality and many useful tools, offering the best environment for software developers. We prepared this list of the seven best distros so that you can choose the one that fits your objectives.
Cloud is already starting to smell a lot like legacy technology.
That may seem an odd thing to suggest, but Amazon Web Services (AWS) has just made it plain by citing customer demand for extending support for its oldest Linux.
AWS introduced its Linux, the Amazon Linux AMI, in September 2010. It did so for the oldest of reasons: it wanted an OS nicely-integrated with its own hardware, the same rationale that powered generations of minicomputers!
The Linux AMI received rolling updates every six months and earlier versions could be updated or bug fixes incorporated into older versions. The last updated landed in early 2018.
The AMI was replaced by Amazon Linux 2, a newer cut of the open source OS better-suited to its more recent innovations.
The Wine project's VKD3D initiative for translating Direct3D 12 support to Vulkan took another step forward today with patches for handling DXIL (Shader Model 6.0+) shaders with VKD3D, but the work in the current form may need to be re-worked.
DXIL is the DirectX Intermediate Language that can be generated out of the conventional HLSL shaders. DXIL support as open-source has been apart of Microsoft's DirectXShaderCompiler in the path to ultimately an LLVM-based compiler. This works with Shader Model 6.0 and newer for DirectX 12.
With Mesa 20.0 scheduled for branching today (though that could be delayed a few days potentially depending upon last minute requests), there's been a flurry of Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver activity to squeeze into this first Mesa release series of 2020.
[...]
While contingent upon the number of Mesa 20.0 release candidates ultimately needed, Mesa 20.0 stable should be out around the end of February.
In this video, we are looking at Solus OS 4.1 Gnome.
This week I fixed a bug that dated back to last May. It was in a piece of hardware I assembled, running firmware I wrote most of. And it had been in operation since May without me noticing the issue.
What was the trigger that led to me discovering the bug’s existence? The colder temperatures. See, the device in question is a Digispark/433MHz receiver/USB serial dongle combo that listens for broadcasts from a Digoo DG-R8H wireless temperature/humidity weather station monitor. This is placed outside, giving me external temperature data to feed into my home automation setup.
The thing is, while Belfast is often cold and wet, it’s rarely really cold. So up until recently the fact I never saw sub-zero temperatures reported could just be attributed to the fact the sensor is on a window sill and the house probably has enough residual heat and it’s sheltered enough that it never actually got below zero. And then there were a few days where it obviously did and that wasn’t reflected in the results and so I scratched my head and dug out the code.
It was obvious when I looked what the issue was; I made no attempt to try and deal with negative temperatures. My excuse for this is that my DS18B20 1-Wire temperature sensor code didn’t make any attempt to deal with negative temperatures either - it didn’t need to, as those are all deployed inside my home and if the temperature gets towards zero the heating is turned on. So first mistake; not thinking about the fact the external sensor was going to have a different set of requirements/limits than the internal one.
I have updated some of the Debian packages distributed at https://www.preining.info/debian/, the complete list as of now is as below.
Neil Young has some harsh words to describe Apple’s MacBook Pro audio quality. The long-time proponent of hi-res audio assailed the laptop for having ‘Fisher-Price’ quality audio.
Fedora and Red Hat: Good and Bad
COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.
This article presents a few new and interesting projects in COPR. If you’re new to using COPR, see the COPR User Documentation for how to get started.
I don't work on Fedora security directly, but I do maintain some crypto components. As such, I have my own opinions about how things ought to work, which I will refrain from here. My intent is to demonstrate the problem so that the project can discuss solutions.
To keep this easy to follow, my data and process is in a section at the end; curious readers should be able to double-check me.
Measured boot involves generating cryptographic measurements of boot components and configuration and using that to either control access to a local secret (in the case of sealing secrets to a TPM) or proving to another device (eg, a remote server or a local phone) what was booted. We're shipping most of the infrastructure to do this, but we're still left with a pretty fundamental problem - we need to know what the expected values are in order to know whether something's been tampered with or not. For many components this isn't a huge problem (we build and distribute the files - users can extract them and calculate the appropriate measurements, and maybe long term we'll be able to ship the measurements in a digestable way), but our initramfs images are generated on the user system and include system-specific data. This makes it impractical to know the expected measurements in advance. I've been thinking about ways to solve this for a while, and I'm coming to the conclusion that the best plan is probably to just ship pre-built initramfs images. I can think of three main reasons to want to use system-specific images: 1) They're smaller. By default we're already generating a generic image for rescue purposes, so disk space isn't the concern here - we're largely looking at losing boot speed. As machines have got faster this is probably not a huge deal. 2) They contain machine-specific configuration. Some of this can be passed on the kernel command line instead (eg, the machine ID), but we'd need answers for the rest. I can think of a couple of solutions: a) Stick the config in UEFI variables. It's small enough that we wouldn't run out. b) Extend grub to read some config files and synthesise an initramfs image for them. If we measure the paths that those images use then we don't need to worry about the contents as long as the tools that read the config can't be subverted via that configuration. 3) User customisation, such as including extra tooling. grub supports loading multiple initramfs images. Packages that right now install stuff in the initramfs could instead ship a prebuilt image that grub could append to the main initramfs. This would allow for things like overriding Plymouth themes, and we could ship the measurements for these pre-built images in order to allow them to be validated. Any thoughts on this?
Another alternative to slow initramfs generation could be distributing pre-built initramfs images to users. An additional benefit of that is possibly better security with measured boot capabilities, a matter currently being discussed by Fedora stakeholders.
Fedora from time-to-time has brought up the topic of using pre-built initramfs images and that happened again last week by former Red Hat employee turned Googler Matthew Garrett. He brought up a possible proposal to ship prebuilt initramfs images in the name of better security with measured boot.
Severe bugs in the ubiquitous SQLite engine – used in thousands of software applications – continue to pose a major security threat, security researchers say, with Red Hat admitting today that its flagship Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8 remains vulnerable, despite patching other products this week.
Red Hat said in a security update it had now inoculated RHEL 7 and its “RHEL 8.0 Update Services for SAP Solutions”, but RHEL 8 itself remains affected by one of the vulnerabilities, first disclosed to the Chromium team by China’s Tencent Blade – which dubbed them “Magellan 2.0” – in October 2019.
The Open Organization Ambassadors have learned a great deal about the ways open principles are impacting organizational practices. In particular, we've developed an Open Organization Definition that specifies the five principles that distinguish open organizations from other types of organization—namely, more transparency, more inclusivity, greater adaptability, deeper collaboration and a sense of purpose teams/community. I've also delivered a presentation on this topic several times since 2016 and learned new insights along the way. So I'd like to update this article with a few comments that reflect those findings. And then, in a follow-up article, I'd like to offer readers some guidelines on how they can determine their organization's level of comfort with communication technology and use it to increase their success relative to industry competitors.
