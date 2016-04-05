Language Selection

Stable Kernels: 5.4.16, 4.19.100, 4.14.169, 4.4.212, and 4.9.212

Linux
  • Linux 5.4.16

    I'm announcing the release of the 5.4.16 kernel.

    All users of the 5.4 kernel series must upgrade.

    The updated 5.4.y git tree can be found at:
    git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.4.y
    and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
    https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 4.19.100
  • Linux 4.14.169
  • Linux 4.4.212
  • Linux 4.9.212
