Stable Kernels: 5.4.16, 4.19.100, 4.14.169, 4.4.212, and 4.9.212
Linux 5.4.16
I'm announcing the release of the 5.4.16 kernel.
All users of the 5.4 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.4.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.4.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Linux 4.19.100
Linux 4.14.169
Linux 4.4.212
Linux 4.9.212
