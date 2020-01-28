today's howtos
How to: Set up your own BBS Server on Linux
So. You want to try your hand at running your very own, Telnet accessible, BBS (Bulletin Board System)? Luckily, that process is pretty doggone straightforward… provided you have a reasonable level of comfort on the Command Line. Today we'll walk through, start to finish, getting a BBS (Synchronet) up and running on a Debian Linux system. Both Debian and Synchronet are Free and Open Source Software – so there is no cost to you for any of it.
Ntablet Android & Linux Tablet Features a Replaceable RK3288 CPU Module, GPIO Board
Most tablets on the market either run Android or Windows, and while some have tried to launch Linux tablets, none of the products have really caught on, although the upcoming PINETAB might change that. Another option might be Ntablet 7″ tablet that runs either Android, Debian or WebOS Linux operating systems, but also offers some innovative features such as a replaceable Rockchip RK3288 CPU module, and an external GPIO board for makers.
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.4.16, 4.19.100, 4.14.169, 4.4.212, and 4.9.212
