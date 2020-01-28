Android Leftovers
Galaxy Note9 update with One UI 2.0 and Android 10 rolling out (Update: US)
[Update: T-Mobile S10 5G] Galaxy S9 Android 10 update rollout begins, starting with US and Germany
Realme CMO reveals smartphone models that will receive the Android 11 update
Upstream Detects 98000 Malicious Android Apps and 43 million Infected Devices in 20 Countries
New emoji for 2020 on iOS and Android include trans flag, prehistoric animals and hugs
Best Android apps of 2020
Nokia's Next Feature Phone May Run Android
Do you use ad-blockers on your Android phone?
Ntablet Android & Linux Tablet Features a Replaceable RK3288 CPU Module, GPIO Board
Most tablets on the market either run Android or Windows, and while some have tried to launch Linux tablets, none of the products have really caught on, although the upcoming PINETAB might change that. Another option might be Ntablet 7″ tablet that runs either Android, Debian or WebOS Linux operating systems, but also offers some innovative features such as a replaceable Rockchip RK3288 CPU module, and an external GPIO board for makers.
today's howtos
Stable Kernels: 5.4.16, 4.19.100, 4.14.169, 4.4.212, and 4.9.212
Today in Techrights
