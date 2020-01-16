Mollamby: the Debian Developer certificate
In March 2018, the script for generating Debian Developer certificates was updated to create certificates for non-uploading Debian Developers.
We can see that in the logs of the Debian keyring, the Debian Project Leader's girlfriend, Molly de Blanc, was added to the Debian Developer non-uploading keyring in December 2018.
In April 2019, Miss de Blanc started a new job at GNOME Foundation.
If you assume she had to give her previous employer, the FSF, one or two months notice, then she probably received the GNOME job offer in January or February. Take another step backwards and it appears she was in the process of making job applications in December 2018.
It appears that the DPL's girlfriend was promoted and given that holy DD status at the very time she was looking for a job.
[...]
Ironically, McGovern's email accuses the person asking the question of being divisive. Yet just weeks later, Neil McGovern played a key role in one of the most divisive events in the entire history of free software, ambushing de Blanc's former boss, Richard Stallman, using his GNOME title to add weight to an anti-RMS attack blog.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 573 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat: OpenShift 4.3, Red Hat Ansible Tower, SysAdmins and Openwashing
Audiocasts/Shows/Screencast: TLLTS, BSD Now, Self-Hosted, Solus OS 4.1 Plasma and Elementary OS 5.1
Programming: IDEs, Libvirt, Lua, Rust and Python
Meet Zorin Grid: A Slick Linux Desktop Management Tool For Schools And Businesses
If you’re a decision maker for a business, school or organization that’s been tempted to migrate your PCs to Linux now that free support has ended for Windows 7, you’ve probably identified some pain points. Desktop Linux distributions like Zorin OS are fast, secure and feature an attractive desktop that feels familiar. But you need a solution for centrally managing, securing and monitoring those PCs. You also need cross-platform software that fills the void when you make the switch permanent. That’s exactly where the newly announced Zorin Grid plans to enter the picture later this year.
Recent comments
21 min 11 sec ago
25 min 2 sec ago
30 min 15 sec ago
34 min 42 sec ago
36 min 39 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 29 min ago
13 hours 7 min ago