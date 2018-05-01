MeX Linux Is Now Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Features Cinnamon and Linux 5.5
Arne Exton has released today a new version of his MeX Linux distribution to give users a Cinnamon flavored Ubuntu 20.04 LTS based operating system running the recently released Linux 5.5 kernel series.
This is Arne Exton’s second GNU/Linux distribution to be based on the upcoming Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, after ExTiX 20.2 announced earlier this week. Just like ExTiX 20.2, MeX Linux now also ships with Linux kernel 5.5, but not the final version released by Linus Torvalds on January 27th, 2020.
Shipping with Linux 5.5 means that even if you don’t plan to use MeX Linux as your daily driver, you can still use the live ISO to check if the new kernel supports your hardware that wasn’t supported by previous kernels.
